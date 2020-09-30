PUNTA GORDA — Punta Gorda's mandatory indoor mask rule remains in place, but it will no longer be enforced by local authorities.
"Hopefully, this gives individuals the feeling that there is a little more freedom (when it comes to wearing masks)," said Mayor Nancy Prafke.
The City Council made the decision during a special meeting Wednesday in response to Gov. Ron DeSantis' recent executive order to reopen the state.
The order also suspended any coronavirus-related fines or penalties on individuals.
"I was just inconsolable when the governor did this because it kicked our feet out from under us," said Council Member Debby Carey.
The City Council adopted its mask ordinance in early July. They extended that rule − set to expire Oct. 6 − through Nov. 6 during a council meeting last week.
That extension is still in place with another extension to be considered at the City Council's Nov. 4 meeting.
The city has not actually issued any fines or citations since adopting the mandate.
"Our police force has been using education, not issuing fines and penalties so much for not wearing face masks," said City Manager Greg Murray.
By keeping the ordinance in place, Vice Mayor Lynne Matthews said local businesses will have the opportunity to still enforce their own mask requirements.
"There will be those that do because there are people who remain diligent (on wearing masks indoors)," Matthews said.
Some area residents weren't satisfied, however, with the City Council's move.
"When you have the word mandate, you are telling people you have to," said Jesse Bennett. "(But) no you don't. This is your health."
EVENTS IN PUNTA GORDA
At Wednesday's special meeting, the City Council voted to begin processing event permits with the provision that event planners must work with the city to ensure public safety and social distancing.
Attendance restrictions have also been lifted for events within the city limits.
Previously, the City Council was delaying the permitting of events until regulation changes were handed down by the state.
"This doesn't make me happy," Matthews said, "but I don't see how we can not allow these kind of events to happen when the governor's order basically tells us we have to allow them."
