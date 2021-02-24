PUNTA GORDA — After almost a year of being put on hold, code enforcement for yard sign violations resumes tomorrow in the city.
Enforcement will be focused only on the removal of all signs placed in a public right of way − along city streets and other areas deeded as public property − in all zoning districts, regardless of the content.
The only exception will be for approved special event signage.
"It doesn't matter what the sign content is," said Mayor Lynne Matthews, "all signs in the public right of way, no matter the content should not be allowed. We should at least enforce that part of our current city code."
The yard sign problem began in January 2020 with an abundance of Realtor open house signs being placed in these public areas.
At that time, the City Council directed code enforcement to crack down on the removal of those signs.
In March of last year, the City Council then voted to stop enforcing the sign code until a new one could be adopted.
Since then, the city has had problems with a variety of signs − private-owner open house, pressure washing, garage sales, etc.
There have also been issues with long-standing election signs and the language printed on them.
Last week, the City Council approved reinstating the enforcement in only the public right of ways.
At the Feb. 17 meeting, Matthews advocated for the action after seeing multiple signs in violation, including one sign nailed to a telephone pole.
"People are doing this because they can," Matthews said at the meeting, "and it’s unfortunate because it’s going to ruin it for the long haul for any particular thing that we want to enforce or not enforce going forward.
"We need to decide if we are going to do something about the sign enforcement because we are getting hammered (with this)."
City Council member Nancy Prafke agreed with Matthews that it has been a problem.
"This has been happening ever since we stopped (enforcement) − Monaco Drive and U.S. 41 − I see all kinds of signs out there; this isn't new. I just want to see city staff bring us a sign code so we can enact something."
City Communications Manager Melissa Reichert told The Daily Sun that city staff will be presenting the new "draft" sign ordinance at the March 3 City Council meeting.
"Once city staff has a final direction from the City Council, the ordinance will be advertised for the City Planning Commission and City Council," Reichert said. "(We have) no timeline as to when this will happen."
Removed signs can be picked up at the Punta Gorda Public Works Campus − 3130 Cooper St. − between Monday and Friday until 3:30 p.m. There is no fee for sign pick up.
