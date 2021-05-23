PG Council OKs extension for Fishville B&B project on West Retta

PUNTA GORDA — Plans for a new bed and breakfast along West Retta Esplanade in Punta Gorda are back on track after a recent hiccup with the city.
The property belongs to 751 W. Retta Esplanade FL, LLC, a company owned by John Larmore of ATA Fishville, owners of Fishermen’s Village.
In April, Fishville representatives requested an extension for a special exception — originally approved in June 2019 — that allows for the development at 751 W. Retta Esplanade within the city’s Historic District.
At that time, the City Council voted 3-2 for a continuance to that request but required the owners to provide a timeline and project plans before moving forward with the extension.
Owners provided the city with a tentative timeline for the work earlier this month, wrapping in December with the hiring of personnel to run the bed and breakfast.
At Wednesday's meeting, the City Council approved a one-year extension for the project, but not without some hesitation.
"You’ve had two years to get this started and nothing has been done that is visible to the human eye at this point," said Mayor Lynne Matthews. "West Retta is an iconic street but, just as importantly, all the residents on West Retta take very good care of their properties and keep them in very good working order.
"We’re not seeing that (from you) now."
Council Member Nancy Prafke echoed Matthews' concerns.
"West Retta is a stately street and one that is (often) photographed in our community and to see this house (at 751) where the fence is falling apart, the vegetation is dead (and where) the landscaping needs a lot of trimming and pruning ... it greatly concerns me."
The extension is needed because the bed and breakfast use, permitted by the June 2019 action, was never started by the owners.
Fishville representatives said the coronavirus pandemic was the biggest delay for the project.
"I think that we had some setbacks with COVID-19 and doing the interior renovations kind of put the exterior renovations — landscaping and more — aside," said Brittney Williamson, director of development for the bed and breakfast project.
"We have pressure washed the entire building," Williamson continued. "If you can see from the backside, we did repair and replace the pool deck because it was collapsing and falling and like I said all these exterior items that you are requesting are slated for the summer."
With Wednesday's approval, council members said they expect to see progress going forward.
"We, in good faith, approved the special exception two years ago and we thought this would be up and running by now," Matthews said. "I realize COVID-19 took a lot of precedence over peoples lives last March but that was 14 months ago and that’s only 14 out of 24 months.
"I’d like to see something actively happening on that property (and) in a year from now we have a business in place that is actually doing what it is supposed to be doing."
