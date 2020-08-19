PUNTA GORDA — A new affordable housing project planned for Airport Road in Punta Gorda got an extra push Wednesday with the City Council approval of a $340,000 loan.
The project, called Virandas III, would bring 56 multi-family affordable apartment homes to the city located next to Verandas I and II − an affordable senior housing community − at 24500 Airport Road.
"I want to see it happen," said Vice Mayor Lynne Matthews. "(It will) fill a need that we’ve been talking about for a long time. We’ve got way too many people out there that really need a place to live."
The new project will provide 20 one-bedroom units, 22 two-bedroom units and 14 three-bedroom units.
Punta Gorda Housing Authority and its development partner, Norstar Development USA, completed Verandas I and II in 2017.
"Every week that goes by the need is getting greater and greater (for affordable housing)," said Kurt Pentelecuc, PGHA executive director. "Our waiting period for affordable housing units is running anywhere from 24 to 36 months."
Pentelecuc said their public housing wait list is running even longer and is currently closed to applicants.
"We have approximately 1,000 residents or 1,000 people on those lists between the one-, two- and three- and four-bedroom units," Pentelecuc said. "What we find happening is that people are just dropping off because they can’t wait that long or because they are relocating out of the area."
Wednesday's loan approval from the City Council is only a step in a longer process for PGHA and Norstar; however, it should help them score points with the Florida Housing Finance Corporation.
"There is an enormous need for affordable housing in the state and for that reason the process of obtaining low income housing tax credits is extremely competitive," said Brian Evjen, Norstar vice president of development. "For that reason, Florida Housing has made it a policy to recognize and put in place a preference for developments that have this type of local support."
Evjen went on to say that FHFC − the state's low income tax credit allocation agency − scores applications based on their proximity to local resources such as schools, pharmacies and grocery stores, as well as hospitals and health care clinics.
"This location where the Verandas of Punta Gorda is located is extremely proximate to everything on the list," Evjen said.
The loan, which is a low-interest, 2% loan for 18 years, will be sourced from the city's general reserve fund and set aside, for now, as PGHA and Norstar pursue their state application.
Pentelecuc told the Sun that their application to Florida Housing will be submitted by the end of November.
State committee reviews of that application won't take place until December 2020 or January 2021.
If all goes to plan, groundbreaking at the property could take place in 2022.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.