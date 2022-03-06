PUNTA GORDA — The Punta Gorda City Council has decided to stick with its state lobbyist team despite some hesitation.
Its current lobbyists, Jerry Paul and Rosanna Catalano, have represented the city for several years at the state legislative level as part of the company Capitol Access.
Paul plans to move to Maine, leaving Capitol Access, which is in the process of merging with Anfield Consulting, a firm that specializes in legislative representation.
Catalano recently joined Anfield in light of Paul’s departure.
At Wednesday’s meeting, the City Council approved floating its current contract with Capitol over to Anfield.
The city is approaching its second year of a three-year contract for lobbying services at $50,490 per fiscal year.
Neither Paul nor Catalano attended Wednesday’s meeting.
Mayor Lynne Matthews suggested looking for a new firm due to disappointing results from their legislative funding requests.
“I have to honestly say that some of the things that we submitted as our legislative priorities have fallen in the cracks and that makes me very unhappy,” Matthews said. “We submitted five requests for legislative priorities back in the late fall and only one of those was ever brought forward by our lobbyist this time.”
At the November delegation, the city submitted a list of five items focusing primarily on water quality and public safety.
The only request to move forward is a new training structure for Punta Gorda police and fire departments.
“I’m not saying that I don’t like what we have right now,” Matthews said. “I’m just saying that I think perhaps because of what’s going on with Capitol Access, that may be why some of the things didn’t get pushed forward the way I thought they should.”
City Council Member Jaha Cummings said bringing on a new firm would not be beneficial.
“Catalano is probably the person who does so much of the ground work for us,” said Cummings, who goes to Tallahassee several times a year and is familiar with the political environment.
“I think we have very strong relations that are made through this group of people,” he added. “If we were to restart, it would harm us. We need to maintain the status quo because Tallahassee is a relationship town and this is to maintain our relationships.”
City Council Members Melissa Lockhart and Mark Kuharski also suggested staying with Catalano and Anfield would be the best move for now.
“We still have somebody that we have a relationship with in the (Anfield) company (but) we also have an out if we wish,” Lockhart said.
As part of the Anfield transition, Punta Gorda can cancel the contract with 30-day’s notice.
“If it turns out that this new relationship doesn’t work out and we are unhappy, we still have the ability to terminate the contract without cause if we wanted to going forward,” Kuharski said.
