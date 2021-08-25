PUNTA GORDA — The City Council voted Wednesday to remove two members of the Punta Gorda's Code Enforcement board following their conduct at a recent meeting.
Edward Weiner and Jay Nadelson will no longer serve on the board.
"They did not uphold, and indicated no desire to uphold, the law of the city," Vice Mayor Debby Carey said. "To me, what was most bothersome is that it wasn’t the litigants who were on trial as much as it was our ordinance."
It stemmed from a July 28 Code Enforcement board meeting.
"The boards and the commissions are not there to make up the rules and decide if they like what the City Council has deemed to be the law," Carey said.
At that meeting, a majority of the seven-member board voted to fine YouTubers Andrew Sheets and Richard Massey for violations of the city's new sign code, which restricts indecent language on displays in public places.
Both Sheets and Massey said they were protesting the city's sign code and practicing their First Amendment rights by displaying the F-word on their signs, flags and attire.
Sheets, who was contesting four citations during the meeting, was ordered to pay the city $2,500 in fines, while Massey, who was contesting only one, was ordered to pay $500.
Weiner and Nadelson had both voted against moving forward with the fines; Weiner because he wanted the fines to be more severe, and Nadelson because he questioned details of the city's sign code.
Weiner also call Sheets and Massey "bozos" during the meeting.
"The people on this particular board need to understand that they represent the city when they are sitting at this dais," Mayor Lynne Matthews said. "They represent the rules that the city has in place. They are there to enforce, not to express personal opinions (and) not to do name calling."
She said people on the committees must remember "they represent the city and everything the city stands for."
"They have to maintain professional decorum," Matthews said.
The Code Enforcement board operates as a quasi-judicial board - similar to a court hearing.
"There was some conduct (at that meeting) where if you look at the city's ordinance for quasi-judicial boards, there needs to be impartiality and the opinions formed for the outcome of the meeting need to be impartial when you come in," City Manager Greg Murray told the City Council. "Opinions need to be formed based on the information presented during the meeting itself, not a preconceived idea...It would be like a judge who goes to the media and says, 'I’m trying someone accused of murder tomorrow and I’m going to find him guilty and here’s why.'"
Murray told The Daily Sun code enforcement board members should approach each meeting as "this is the code and was it violated — black and white."
"Judicial demeanor and conduct were not upheld," he said.
Going forward, the City Council decided to require additional training in conduct and ethics for those selected to serve on boards.
City Attorney David Levin told the City Council that notices of appeal have been filed against the city regarding the decisions made at the July 28 meeting.
When reached for comment Wednesday, Nadelson told The Daily Sun he had not heard of his removal.
"I think that’s poor form," Nadelson said. "I’m astonished. I was questioning what the community standards (of the sign code) are."
Weiner could be reached for comment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.