The city of Punta Gorda acquired an abandoned, rat-infested home on Belaire Court in Punta Gorda Isles. The home has sat empty since around 2013. The City Council is deciding what to do with the property Wednesday.
PUNTA GORDA — The City Council will decide the fate of the Punta Gorda Isles "rat house" Wednesday.
Council members will discuss what to do with not only the house, but also the property at 295 Belaire Court.
"The city has done pest abatement, paid off all outstanding encumbrances on the property and limited securing of further water intrusion," Assistant City Manager Melissa Reichert told The Daily Sun. "The City Council will determine if they would like to keep the property for a future use or accept bids on the property."
The former owner — listed as Robert F. Marriott on legal notices posted at the property — abandoned the house sometime around 2013, according to Reichert. It has since become a rat-infested neighborhood eyesore.
In October, the house had about $20,000 in liens from the city, as well as “numerous liens by the county.”
"The value of the lot is the number we were looking at," City Manager Greg Murray said at a June 15 City Council meeting. "The house itself, you could fix it up, I guess, if so inclined, but it may just be torn down and rebuilt into something different."
As of January 2021, the house and property were valued at $235,000, according to city documents.
In 2019, the city hired a pest control company to put rat traps on the property; however, they could not legally enter the home.
The city has also been mowing the lawn and trimming the bushes over the years.
On June 15, city attorney David Levin told the council members the process for selling the property has been complicated.
"We had progressed through the court system which appointed a magistrate to conduct the sale and then the magistrate was required to do an order to finalize everything," Levin said.
"The magistrate, more or less, disappeared," he added. "It took a lot to get the law firm that the magistrate worked for to get the magistrate to do what needed to be done in order to finalize it. That took an inordinate amount of time. Even before the magistrate got involved because the courts weren’t all that familiar with this type of proceeding, it took a while to get the court to do what it needed to do.
"It was just one thing after another that caused delays that we clearly were not anticipating. But we’re finally over."
Vice Mayor Debby Carey has been an advocate for the neighbors in the PGI neighborhood.
"It’s in a good location, too, this one," Carey said. "I will be so happy when I can tell them (residents and neighbors) that the house is sold."
