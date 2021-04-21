PUNTA GORDA — Punta Gorda Council Member John Miller announced Wednesday he would not run in November's city general election.
"It’s with a heavy heart that I’d like to inform you that I'm not going to run again for City Council next term," Miller said at Wednesday's City Council meeting. "I’ve been dealing with cancer for the last three or four years now."
Miller said he underwent major surgery last month that impacted "his stomach area."
"Everything is looking positive right now, but the cancer is still there," he said, "and it doesn’t go away that easily, so I need to start to rethink what I’m doing with the rest of my life."
Miller was elected to the District 3 seat in 2019.
His announcement means two seats are up for grabs in November.
Nancy Prafke previously said she won't run again. Burnt Store Meadows resident Melissa Lockhart announced in March that she would run for Prafke's District 5 seat
No one has officially stepped up yet as a candidate for Miller's seat.
The 2021 General Election on Nov. 2 will include only the District 3 and 5 seats.
Candidate packets are now available through the City Clerk’s Office, City Hall, 326 West Marion Ave., in Punta Gorda.
Council members serve a two-year term. Only opposed candidate races will appear on the ballot.
More information about the candidate requirements and the elections can be found on the city's website or at https://bit.ly/3sCmRTt.
