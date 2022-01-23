The Punta Gorda Farmers Market received City Council approval to expand east of their spot on the corner of Taylor Street and Olympia Avenue. They plan to expand into the breezeway between the city's Public Parking Garage buildings, shown in blue.
PUNTA GORDA — Change is on the way for the Punta Gorda Farmers Market as it expands in the city's downtown area.
Based out of Hector House Plaza on the corner of Taylor Street and Olympia Avenue, the Saturday market stretches west into Sullivan Street and northeast around the Historic Charlotte County Courthouse.
The Downtown Merchants Association and Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce — market organizers — want to expand the market into the breezeway of the city's Public Parking Garage, located at 117 Herald Court, near the courthouse.
The City Council Wednesday approved the organizers' request to expand into the city's parking garage breezeway.
"I think it’s just a win-win," Council Member Melissa Lockhart said.
"I think it’s brilliant," said Vice Mayor Debby Carey. "I think you guys came up with a perfect solution."
Punta Gorda Chamber President John Wright told the City Council the expansion was needed for multiple reasons.
"The Saturday Farmers Market is getting full and there are more and more people wanting to take part," Wright said.
The expansion will help when other events are in the area, as well.
"This will be the backup plan when the parades and street closures (occur) and prevent us from having a full market," he said.
Currently, the Saturday market is at capacity with 75 merchants. They have even more on a waiting list.
Wright said the expansion will also allow them to put some of those extra vendors in the breezeway and "hopefully attract people down to those businesses’ doors as well."
There are several business within the city garage breezeway who also gave market organizers their approval for the expansion.
"I like the fact of going the extra mile and getting support letters from the other businesses just to show that ‘Hey, we’ve reached out,’ and everybody’s on board," Lockhart said.
Wright reminded the City Council that before the Punta Gorda Farmers Market began in 2008, the downtown area was not a popular destination for shopping.
"When the market started, Saturdays in downtown Punta Gorda were not a particularly prolific day for retail," he said. "Now, it is packed; it’s the draw."
Wright told The Daily Sun they still have more planning to do before the expansion will be implemented.
"This will all depend on when (market manager) Jerry Presseller is back in town," he said. "Probably within the next two weeks."
The Punta Gorda Farmers Market runs from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday. For more information, go to PuntaGordaChamber.com.
