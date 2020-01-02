PUNTA GORDA — “It’s amazing that if everybody does a little, just how far that can go.”
That’s the philosophy Punta Gorda Fire Chief Ray Briggs takes with him to Guatemala on what’s become an annual mission during the holidays.
Now in their third trip, Briggs, his family and other members of the First Baptist Church of Fort Ogden in DeSoto County, left for Guatemala Dec. 27 to provide basic medicine, health education, food, supplies and other efforts within the area.
This year, they will be staying near Antigua through Friday .
“Tylenol, Motrin, school supplies, food ... soccer balls − these are the greatest gift ever,” Briggs said. “There are no moving parts with balls, no batteries; it’s wonderful.”
For this year’s mission, their team is working out of a small school where they are assisting with projects to help improve the quality of life for local children and caregivers.
MISSION COMPONENTS
The House
One larger component of the mission includes building a small house − approximately 600 square feet − for a local mother and her children.
“There are all kinds of stories and tragedies down there,” Briggs told the Sun Dec. 23, “but this is for a single mother and her family that has some connection to the school we are staying at.”
Briggs and his team of 12 rely on local Guatemala missionaries to decide who receives what on their trips.
“In this case,” Briggs said, “it’s a husband and wife that run the school out of their house and this family there in the community is the one that our contacts deemed needed help the most, so we are building the house right in the community. There is still no indoor toilet. The toilet is still outside somewhere, but it is a far cry from the shack that they have.”
Building supplies are scarce, according to Briggs.
“We are bringing a lot of what we can,” Briggs said.
“In building the house (which will cost around $2,500), we talked to the guy down there that we are doing this through − they are just so humble and we love their culture and their personality − he said, ‘I have some nails and a nail gun and I think have enough nails to build the house’, which is a lot,” Briggs said. “He was beating around the bush but he wasn’t going to have any nails after, so we are bringing as much as we can to restock the guy.”
The Bunk Beds
Through the school, they learned that many of the area kids lacked any sort of bedding.
“Kids are sleeping on floors there,” Briggs said, “and sleeping on your floor or mine would not be great but sleeping on that floor, that is basically sleeping in the dirt.”
A solution: bunk beds.
“We are doing four sets of two bunk beds for four separate families,” Briggs said. “We will go in with the lumber and we will build these bunk beds and that gets the kids essentially off the floor. Total price for those including mattress came in at $800 for at least four sets.”
The Medical Clinics
Briggs said his team has also scheduled two on-site medical clinic days with a primary focus on infant and pediatric wellness as well as adult hypertension and diabetes care.
“So the clinic is really my side of this operation,” Briggs said. “Two days of clinics will be provided by me, my family and other helpers. This is the first time that we will really divide as a group. So while the building is going on we are also running the clinic.”
Local residents really have no exposure to health care, according to Briggs.
“My philosophy has changed since the first year,” Briggs said. “With emergency medicine, it’s about cure and treatment and all of that. The people there are so far from that.
“It’s really about the little things such as the lady from last year who had a chronic sore shoulder, she came to use saying ‘you’ve cured me’ just because of a few tablets of Motrin.”
Basic health education is also an effort for this year’s mission.
“Sure we bring things like medicines and such but the things that are necessary to really treat more symptoms is education. That’s something we really take for granted here in America ... education about hygiene and health, something kids are taught early in school.”
Briggs said that there is a common “all spice” used in Guatemala that is “probably split 50/50 with sodium and MSG (monosodium glutamate).
“It would be as natural as you or I grabbing a glass of water,” Briggs said. “There is a tremendous amount of untreated diabetes and hypertension related to the sodium just to the lack of health care.
“If you can provide just some basic education on diet, hygiene and preventative medicine that would make a huge difference. I once worked with a wonderful doctor and his philosophy was that it is not always the big changes in life but it is the small changes now that can make a huge difference years from now.”
Briggs admitted it is hard to tell someone to watch their sodium when so many there starving.
“It’s tough to talk to someone about using less sodium in their diet when the guy is happy to get a bowl of cabbage,” Briggs said, “but I think it is effective for some.”
An additional aspect of the clinic days will include vision screenings and distribution of appropriate-strength eyeglasses. Depending on resources, an additional project would include the building of multiple sets of bunk beds for several families that live near the school.
The Food, Supplies and More
Similar to last year’s efforts in Guatemala City, Briggs said they have around $1,000 to spend on groceries and other supplies for the locals around Antigua.
“We were able to provide 78 families with food for a week last year,” Briggs said. “There was no meat — that’s the expensive stuff — but we were able to provide plenty of the staples like rice, beans and corn and even some fun stuff like hot chocolate and Little Debbie-like cakes ... I mean it is Christmas.”
Last year, a local church vetted who would receive the food and supplies like soccer balls, toys, reading glasses, toothbrushes and other hygiene items.
“Each person had cards that they signed up for through the church,” Briggs said. “It was a very organized ordeal.”
Briggs expects this year’s food distribution to run in a similar manner.
The majority of the supplies and funds were collected through First Baptist Church of Fort Ogden. Funds were also raised through a GoFundMe.com account set up by the Briggs family for the effort, but all of it basically goes into the “kitty,” according to Briggs.
“We raise funds for a long time for this and cut corners every way we can,” Briggs said. “Support from the community is what makes the whole thing work. Without it, we could still be able to go, likely, but it’s really about the number of people that you can affect and at the end of the day that’s the goal ... even a little can help a lot.”
