PG Historic District residents form new community organization

PUNTA GORDA — After years of feeling underappreciated as a community, residents of the Punta Gorda Historic District have formed a new charter to strengthen their voice in local government.
In November 2020, district residents voted to reform their homeowners association, established 2017, as the Historic Punta Gorda Civic Association, similar to the civic associations of Punta Gorda Isles and Burnt Store Isles − two large residential communities within the city limits.
“I think this levels the playing field,” said HPGCA President Donna Peterman. “We have an organization now that is really focused on visibility with the City Council and staff.”
Since creating the new charter, members have appointed officers, formed a board of directors and stuck to their goal of building a more effective relationship with the Punta Gorda Council and other local leaders.
“I think the city officials are already more aware of us than they were in the past,” Peterman said. “We‘ve had most of the City Council members come to our meetings, present ideas and listen to our concerns.”
Part of the problem for Peterman and other district residents was that most of the city’s local attractions − events, Charlotte Harbor, museums, parks and trails, etc. − exist in their district and they felt their concerns were not being addressed.
“If you go to the City Council meetings, many of the agenda items often affect our area,” she said. “We didn’t want our residents to get lost in that. Where is the annual Christmas Tree Lighting, Halloween gatherings, other activities?
“They all come down in this neighborhood, and we felt like we needed equal footing. People live here and have businesses here. I think that has been underappreciated in the past, and we needed a seat at the table.”
Unlike their HOA, the new civic association allows for a broader group of members, including home renters, nonprofits and businesses from the district, which stretches from Cooper Street on the east of Punta Gorda to Shreve Street on the west.
At first, not all district residents were keen on the idea of expanding their membership.
“I was in the minority opposition to expanding to include district businesses and renters,” homeowner James Round said. “I felt that the interests of homeowners could vary greatly from desires of business owners but, so far, it has not been an issue.”
Some of the district’s more recent accomplishments include:
Participation in the development and implementation of the Citywide Master Plan (vision for future development in the city).
Pushed for increased investment in District 1 infrastructure to be funded by the new 1% sales tax (collected on taxable purchases to fund infrastructure projects).
Had a seat on citizen groups with influence on new 1% sales tax projects and city manager appointment (in 2020).
Helped develop a compromise regarding pickleball play (and conflicts with residents) at Gilchrist Park on West Retta Esplanade.
Won City Council support for managing on-street, nonresident overnight parking in the district.
Prevented the city from imposing new restrictions on the parking of boats and recreational vehicles on residential properties.
City Council Member Jaha Cummings, who represents the Historic District, said the HPGCA better embodies the intent of the district’s HOA, “which was for advocacy.”
“The organization is now able to reflect the unique nature of this historic neighborhood that has always been both residential and commercial in nature,” Cummings said.
“Being that the Citywide Master Plan is mainly being applied to the Downtown Historic District,” he continued, “the HPGCA provides a forum for discussion and a platform for advocacy to the City Council for the residents, nonprofit organizations and businesses who will be most affected by changes in the land development regulations.”
For meeting times, membership and other information about the city’s Historic District, go to HPGCA.com.
