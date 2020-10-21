PUNTA GORDA — Punta Gorda officials are still discouraging trick-or-treaters from gathering goodies in the city's downtown area Halloween night.
"Enjoy the holiday but please trick-or-treat in your own neighborhood as we (have been) asking," said Mayor Nancy Prafke at Wednesday's City Council meeting. "It's safer for the family and the children and safer for those people whose homes people may go trick-or-treating."
In August, the City Council announced it didn't want large groups gathering in the downtown area Halloween night, but since it doesn't technically sponsor any events in the area it can’t prevent people from doing so.
Downtown Punta Gorda − part of the city's Historic District − has become an annual hotbed for trick-or-treaters and families over the years, often bringing visitors and residents into the district by the thousands.
The crowds have gotten so congested over the years that the Punta Gorda Police Department has had to block off streets to maintain safety.
This year, however, downtown roadways will remain open.
"If the city were to close down streets it would give the appearance that festivities were encouraged and happening as usual," wrote City Communications Manager Melissa Reichert in an email to the Sun.
Reichert did say that there will be extra traffic and DUI enforcement patrols on duty throughout the night.
"Of course − as we always do − we will have extra patrols on duty," Punta Gorda Police Chief Pam Davis told the Sun, "so that we can make sure everything is safe and so we can do our best to keep everybody safe."
For residents in the Historic District who are not participating in Halloween, Davis said they should turn their lights off that night.
"That way people know they can’t trick or treat there," Davis said. "We still encourage people to try to trick-or-treat in your own neighborhoods — that way it spreads out (the people) and there are not too many people in one little area downtown."
Davis said it's difficult to project how many people might still gather in the district this year.
"From what I’m seeing − even just going through and looking at houses decorated in the district − there are not as many as (there have been) in the past, so I’m thinking people are not planning to participate compared to the past," Davis said.
"One of the attractions down here is how many people have beautifully decorated houses and that’s not really happening as much as it has in the past," Davis continued, "so, I’m hoping it will help keep the numbers down."
Jones Loop apartment project gets the go-ahead
At Wednesday's meeting, the City Council approved the rezoning of 22 acres of land within the Jones Loop Road region of Punta Gorda to allow for the development of almost 300 apartment units.
The property, which was annexed into the city in 2015, lies east of Burnt Store Road and north of Jones Loop Road.
The apartment complex is part of a bigger plan for the area — dubbed the “Loop” annexation area — that includes major commercial and residential development.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.