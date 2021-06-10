PG Police seeking tips in vehicle theft

A black Nissan Altima with Florida tag IN91WN (shown here) was stolen around 4 a.m. yesterday from the 1600 block of Yellow Pine Court in Punta Gorda. The Punta Gorda Police Department is asking for help from the community for more information on the theft.

 FACEBOOK PHOTO

PUNTA GORDA — The Punta Gorda Police Department is asking for help from the community for more information on a vehicle theft early Wednesday morning in Punta Gorda, according to a PGPD report.

A black Nissan Altima with Florida tag IN91WN was stolen around 4 a.m. yesterday from the 1600 block of Yellow Pine Court.

The driver side tail light is cracked, and the vehicle has some rust damage and faded paint.

If you have any information on the theft, contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-780-TIPS or through the P3 Tips mobile app.

A cash reward may be available for information leading to an arrest.

Email: daniel.sutphin@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments