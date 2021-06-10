PG Police seeking tips in vehicle theft

PUNTA GORDA — The Punta Gorda Police Department is asking for help from the community for more information on a vehicle theft early Wednesday morning in Punta Gorda, according to a PGPD report.
A black Nissan Altima with Florida tag IN91WN was stolen around 4 a.m. yesterday from the 1600 block of Yellow Pine Court.
The driver side tail light is cracked, and the vehicle has some rust damage and faded paint.
If you have any information on the theft, contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-780-TIPS or through the P3 Tips mobile app.
A cash reward may be available for information leading to an arrest.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.