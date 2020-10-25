PUNTA GORDA — Clean, safe water is becoming more available to remote villages in the Zambezia Province of Mozambique, Africa, due to efforts of the Punta Gorda Rotary Club, along with local nonprofit Water4Life Mozambique.
Water4Life has drilled almost 400 wells in remote villages across the Zambezia Province since rotary member Arnie Eastburn founded the certified nongovernmental organization in 2014.
With the the help of Punta Gorda Rotary, more wells are being drilled in the region.
“With a well in the village, everything changes for the better,” Eastburn said in a Punta Gorda Rotary press release. “Girls no longer walk miles to fetch water so they can get and education and are less at risk for rape and human trafficking. School is better attended as there is less sickness. (And) with water nearby, gardens can be grown.”
The local Rotary was recently awarded around $50,000 in a global grant from the International Rotary Foundation to drill around 10 additional water wells in the villages.
“We are very happy to be able to do this,” Punta Gorda Rotarian James Williams told the Sun. “Rotary is an international organization with well over a million with clubs in virtually every country in the world. We often partner with clubs in really needy parts of the world and help fund projects that they and we come up with together.”
Punta Gorda Rotary worked with a host club in Beira, Mozambique, on the project.
The local rotary raised $30,000 through individual members, fundraisers, and donations from neighboring rotary clubs, as well as the Beira club, with International Rotary matching that with another $20,000 in contributions.
“They (in Beira) could not possibly have raised that kind of money (on their own) because the standard of living is so terrible,” Williams said. “But that’s the way the Rotary works.”
“We actually started funding wells a few years ago,” Williams continued. “We were so successful and so excited about being able to make an impact on such a needy part of the world, we decided to push harder to make this grant possible.”
In 2016, when Eastburn joined the Punta Gorda Club, Rotary International was giving water projects a priority.
Punta Gorda Rotary members saw Water4Life as a worthy club project and through 2018 raised within its membership enough dollars to fund three wells with each at a cost of $6,900.
Williams said the Punta Gorda Rotary has already started raising funds to contribute to a new grant for the project.
“We’re starting our second grant this year,” Williams said, “raising money for it so we can drill another seven to 10 wells in the Zambezia Province.”
