PG Rotary to host 'Healing Field of Honor' event

PUNTA GORDA — The Punta Gorda Rotary Club and Foundation plans to fly over 500 American flags later this month at Laishley Park as part of the Healing Field of Honor project, created by the Colonial Flag Foundation.
The display is made possible through individual flag sponsorships, event sponsorships, and the efforts of volunteers, serving as a community tribute to veterans, first responders, health care workers, and others.
Flags are still available for purchase online through May 7, after which, they will only be available during the event, May 28 to 31.
"This will be an especially welcomed and respected event for us in Charlotte County,” said Rotarian Robin Adair, who proposed the project to the club after seeing a similar display near Smith Mountain Lake, Virginia. "The timing is perfect since our country has had so much upheaval (in recent years).”
Flags may be sponsored for $40 each at HealingField.org/event/puntagordafl21.
Click on “Dedicate a Flag and Pick up Your Flag” and Rotary members will pick up your flag for you and have it placed at Laishley Park.
"Punta Gorda is small yet mighty when it comes to supporting patriotism that is seen everywhere in murals, monuments, parks and museums," said PG Rotary Club President Darcy Hanley. "This project expresses pride that is everywhere in our town.”
Rotary Club members and other volunteers will be assembling the flags Wednesday, May 26, at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda.
They will place the flags Thursday, May 27, in Laishley Park, 120 Laishley Court, Punta Gorda.
An opening ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, May 28, at Whally Stage in Laishley Park.
Flags will be removed June 1. If a sponsor would like to take their flag home, they will have to pick it up at the park.
To volunteer, call Hanley at 303-927-9437 or email her at darcyrhanley@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.