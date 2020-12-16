PUNTA GORDA — The sound of the Punta Gorda Symphony returns to Charlotte County Saturday with Holiday Pops Outdoors − the local orchestra's first in-person event since their season-finale concert last spring.
Two performances are planned − 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. − at the amphitheater at Florida SouthWestern State College Charlotte Campus, 26300 Airport Road, in Punta Gorda.
"We are thrilled to be performing live in a way that seems safe and enjoyable for everyone involved," said Craig Badinger, Symphony's executive director.
Since their finale, the group's in-person events were either canceled or streamed online due to coronavirus concerns.
"In order to adhere to social distancing guidelines, we reduced our normally 70-person orchestra to only 40 musicians who will be spaced six feet apart on stage, wear instrument-specific face masks and use bell covers for wind instruments," Badinger said. "Our audience is capped at 250 seated in pods on the lawn, each with its own six-foot buffer."
Badinger went on to say that face masks will be required, distancing will be enforced and hand sanitizing stations will be provided.
Tickets for the 2 p.m. showing are sold out but there are still tickets available for advanced purchase of $49 for the 11 a.m. show. For more information, go to PGSymphony.org or call 941-205-5996.
No tickets will be sold at the door.
"Our patrons have expressed gratitude and a lot of excitement about our outdoor concerts," Badinger said. "While many of our regular grant (funding) organizations have rightfully turned their focus to health and human services during this pandemic, we have found some replacement funding from new grantors focusing on the arts.
"Thankfully, our core donors have reinforced their annual support, which is welcome indeed."
Attendees can expect holiday favorites from hit movies like "Frozen" and "Polar Express," as well as classics like "Carol of the Bells" and "First Noel."
"We hope our concert will provide some welcome respite and restoration (to the community)," Badinger said. "Music can be a balm for uncertain times and the cheer of this season coupled with the joy of a live outdoor performance will lift our spirits."
For more information about upcoming concerts or the Symphony's COVID-19 protocols can be found at their website.
