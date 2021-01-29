PUNTA GORDA — The Punta Gorda Symphony returns to the Florida SouthWestern State College Charlotte Campus in February for a new outdoor concert event, "Symphony on the Lawn."
The Feb. 6 concert is inspired by romance, offering the music of composers from Hollywood and Broadway that tell stories of love, according to a symphony press release.
“We’re thrilled to be able to perform live music for our community,” said Symphony Executive Director Craig Badinger. “After the success and rave reviews from our patrons at Holiday Pops Outdoors, we’re confident audiences will continue to feel safe and will encourage their friends to come enjoy the music.”
The Symphony hosted two Holiday Pops Outdoors concerts in December at the FSW outdoor amphitheater, located at 26300 Airport Road in Punta Gorda.
For the new concert, music will be performed from Georges Bizet’s romantic opera "Carmen," as well as love themes from "West Side Story."
Symphony concertmaster Ming Gao will perform as the violin soloist on the love theme “Judah Meets Esther.” The program will also include medleys from "Guys and Dolls," "Carousel," and "The Sound of Music."
The concert will be limited to socially-distanced audiences of 250 and will follow standard coronavirus-related health and safety guidelines.
Seating on the lawn will be filled in order of arrival, guided by staff and volunteers to the next available space.
Parties of two to four patrons will be provided chairs within their own 6-foot grid on the lawn, face masks will be required, hand-sanitizing stations will be available, and direct person-to-person contact will be kept at a minimum.
“There’s no substitute for live performance,” said Symphony Maestro Raffaele Ponti. "With musicians and audiences alike yearning for in-person cultural experiences, Punta Gorda Symphony is thrilled to continue presenting outdoor concerts."
All tickets will be $49 for general admission. Those interested in student tickets can call the Punta Gorda Symphony office at 941-205-5996.
For more information, go to visit PGSymphony.org.
