PUNTA GORDA — The Punta Gorda YMCA wants to expand its youth programs throughout the area but is in need of more facilities.
It currently operates out of Bayfront Center YMCA, 750 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda, and the primary facility is at 2905 Tamiami Trail in Punta Gorda.
"One thing you hear very often — I’m a mother of young children also — is there is nothing for children to do in Punta Gorda and we’re the YMCA, so who better to fill that gap for families," said Punta Gorda YMCA Executive Director Allison Buzick.
With the primary facility focusing heavily on adult wellness and fitness, Buzick said the Y has started looking for more opportunities for youth programs outside its walls.
"We do utilize the Bayfront Center a great deal for youth programming," she said. "We just grew out our after school program from 50 to 67 kids and that is continuing to grow, but our maximum at the Bayfront Center for our summer camp program is 90 kids."
Buzick added that the Y will easily fill that program and will likely have even more kids on a waitlist with the current setup.
"So, this year we’re hoping and actively seeking to have additional buildings and areas where we can offer additional camp opportunities for families," she said. "It’s needed in the area and I think that for us to continue to serve more local kids, we are seeking more opportunities in places outside of the walls."
THE FACILITIES
"We've made a list of ideas because we need some places that obviously have enough space," said Punta Gorda YMCA Board Member Kim Amontree, who also sits on the Charlotte County School Board. "Ideally, they would have some recreational facilities with them and would be located within the central Punta Gorda area."
Amontree suggested some areas such as South County Regional Park (670 Cooper St.), New Operation Cooper Street (650 Mary St.), as well as schools and churches.
"There is so much demand," she added. "Part of the reason this conversation came around is that, for example at Punta Gorda Middle School, they have a girls volleyball team. Something like 12 girls make the team and 70 or 80 tried out. So those 70 girls and their families want their children to be able to participate in something that we could provide."
Buzik added that Y is developing a working partnership with New Operation Cooper Street to provide licensed before and after school care, summer camp and voluntary prekindergarten.
To find out how to get involved or to suggest a facility, email Buzick at abuzick@ymcaswfl.org.
THE PROGRAMS
Garrett Kizer joined the Punta Gorda YMCA board recently because of the push to expand the youth programs.
"I’m excited to be part of it and spreading the news about the youth programs," he said. "Even as a member, I didn’t realize what a big push was coming and I think so many people like me drive by the Punta Gorda Y facility and think 'there’s where the snowbirds exercise' and just keep on going."
Some of the current and planned youth programs include creative camps and reading, as well as tennis, soccer, basketball and other sports.
"With summer camp being the biggest time for families needing additional care, that is our largest opportunity to begin to initiate those relationships with families," Buzick said. "We’ve offered dance lessons and we are going to begin offering different clinics to our after school kids and their families to see what interests them and what we might be able to then carry out into actually leagues."
She went on to say that YMCA clinics and programs are for learning and development.
"It's about really seeing if you have a passion for a sport or activity," Buzick said. "That’s what we want to do with a variety of kids is to give them the opportunity to be able to see what they are passionate about."
For more information about the Punta Gorda YMCA programs, go to YMCAswfl.org.
