PUNTA GORDA — Business is looking up at the Punta Gorda Airport with October's passenger count coming in nearly twice that of September − the slowest month since before the summer.
Almost 105,000 passengers flew in and out of the airport in October compared to September's 53,000.
PGD representatives have high hopes for this holiday season despite monthly counts remaining low compared to last year − October's by almost 11% and September's by 6.5%.
"We’re planning for a busy Thanksgiving and Christmas for travel," said PGD Communications Manager Kaley Miller. "We’re pleased that consumer confidence has returned as airport staff has stepped up our cleaning and safety protocols."
If you plan to fly this holiday season, Miller said they are encouraging passengers departing on early morning flights to arrive at least two hours before takeoff time.
The passenger count total for August was slightly better than September with results coming in at 60,506, according to the PGD report.
In July, it showed a passenger count total of 91,437. June was similar with a count of 93,767.
In May, the report showed only 63,314 with devastating April totals of only 12,030.
"For the year-to-date total number of passengers, we’re at 27% compared to the total passengers during this time in 2019," Miller said.
In 2019, the report showed October passenger results of 117,484 with September at 57,068 and August at 98,060.
"This is what we expected (for this time of year)," Miller said. "We’re doing remarkably well compared to most other airports due to the strength of Allegiant’s leisure market here in Southwest Florida."
Compared to last year, August's passenger count was down by just over 38%.
July’s count was down by almost 38%, whereas June was down just over 30%.
May and April still show the worst drop in passenger totals for the airport with May showing around 48% compared to May 2019 and April down 93%.
New Allegiant Air routes to Houston, Chicago launch Nov. 20
The seasonal routes will run twice a week from Punta Gorda Airport to Houston Hobby and Chicago Midway.
The new nonstop routes mark Allegiant’s first flight from PGD into Texas and will connect thousands of Chicago residents to Southwest Florida.
For flight information, go to allegiantair.com/home.
