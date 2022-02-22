PGI Islanders to hold Canal Cleanup Day

PUNTA GORDA — The PGI Islanders Cruising Club has organized this year's Canal Cleanup Day in the Punta Gorda Isles area of Punta Gorda.
The volunteer event will run from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. March 5 and volunteers are still being sought.
"Anytime that you’re driving in all these canals it’s beautiful but you have to keep up this stuff and it takes a little bit of working elbow grease and a little bit of care," organizer Joe O'Brien said. "We’ve had two fairly big storms recently and stuff blows off and gets in there."
Maps of the territories, trash bags and instructions will be provided.
To join the cleanup, email name, address and best way to contact so organizers can assign a specific territory. The contacts are to email O'Brien at jfobrien5@comcast.net or call 610-639-8131 or Rich Schmidt at graphicsguymd@hotmail.com or call 240-418-4575.
Volunteers should also let them know what type of vessel and how many people will be helping and attending the luncheon at the the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association pavilion (2001 Shreve St.) afterwards from 1 to 3 p.m.
"It’s nice when everybody chips in," O'Brien said.
He said there are about 20 sections divided up among the PGI canals.
"They go out and bring a couple friends with them," he said. "They fill the trash bags and they put them out with their refuse for the city to pick up."
He said if there is anything too big they set them up on a vacant lot seawall and go back to get them and bring them up out front for the trash pickup afterward.
O'Brien said they often see litter like empty bags, Styrofoam cups, palm fronds and coconuts.
"There are chairs and all kinds of stuff that blows into these canals that you see," he added. "Especially at the dead ends of canals where it sort of collects in there. Those are the hot spots you get there and clean them out."
Assistant City Manager Melissa Reichert told The Daily Sun the Islanders cleanup is a "tremendous help to keep the canals aesthetically pleasing."
"This annual event results in bags of garbage being pulled from the canals," she said. "City crews assist with picking up the trash from a designated location."
Reichert said the city maintains 55 miles of canals and the primary focus of its Canal Maintenance Division in regards to cleanup is safety.
"They pick up large items such as broken pilings or trees floating in the canals, causing safety concerns," she said.
O'Brien said the cleanup event hardly feels like work.
"It’s a blast to get out there and do it with your friends and pick up all the stuff," he said. "It’s not like you're working. You go out and have a good time and do something nice for the community and it's well worth it."
