PUNTA GORDA — The “prolonged saga” of the rat house on Belaire Court in Punta Gorda Isles is finally seeing some action, city Vice Mayor Debby Carey says.
“The city hired an exterminator who couldn’t get in without a key and since we didn’t have a key, a locksmith was called,” Carey wrote in a Feb. 18 newsletter. “The exterminator got in, did his job, and the locksmith replaced the locks with locks that have city keys.”
The city acquired the home at 295 Belaire Court in October through a code enforcement lien foreclosure.
The former owner — listed as Robert F. Marriott on legal notices posted at the property — abandoned the house sometime around 2013, according to Assistant City Manager Melissa Reichert.
In October, the house had about $20,000 worth of liens against it from the city, as well as “numerous liens by the county.”
At that time, Carey said certified mailings sent to the owner by the city over the years were all returned unopened.
Carey told The Daily Sun that “after the sale, someone representing the owner wanted to know what it would cost to get the building back.”
“They were informed it was too late and the sale had taken place,” she said.
For the future, Carey said it’s not really in a neighborhood to serve as city property.
“Once we get the title (finalized), I am sure we will sell it,” Carey said. “The city doesn’t want to own it and really wants a resident in there. I was told some of the neighbors were interested in buying it to flip, but haven’t heard any more about that.”
This isn’t the first time the city has had to deal with the property.
In 2019, the city hired a pest control company to put rat traps on the property outside of the home; however, they could not legally enter the home to conduct further extermination efforts.
The city has also been mowing the lawn and keeping the bushes trimmed over the years.
In October, Kurt Schabbel, who lives across the street, told The Daily Sun the rat situation had improved in recent years, but he and other neighbors still had to put rat poison out.
“You would see the rats running around the front of the house, going back and forth,” Schabbel said. “They would die and smell, and we would go clean them up (and) get rid of them. We still have rats (in this area), but not as many as before.”
Carey told The Daily Sun on Monday that she hopes the house is demolished.
“I hope it is torn down and someone builds a home on the property worthy of the neighborhood,” Carey said. “It is a close knit community street, and I love that.”
In January, Carey announced that 2022 would be her last year as a council member for the city, wrapping up her term in November.
When asked about the progress on the “rat house” resolving in her final year on the City Council, Carey said she was “thrilled.”
“I know it wasn’t just me,” she said. “But I do think I was the squeaky wheel that got the city moving on it.
Going forward, Carey said the PGI rat house is a reminder that no matter how large or small an issue is, “if it is important to our citizens, it is important to the members of our council.”
She said it had been a problem for “a long time” before she ran for office.
“There are many things we cannot change, but to succeed in even one means a lot,” Carey said.
