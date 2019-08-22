PUNTA GORDA — Don't expect action any time soon for the long-awaited Harborwalk area renovations at Gilchrist Park in Punta Gorda.
Decisions on the project − which will complete the Harborwalk from Berry Street to the Ponce De Leon statue along the waterfront − have been pushed back until the Sept. 4 City Council meeting.
Why the delay?
Supporters of the delay said it would allow the Citywide Master Plan to be presented and other proposals regarding an unnamed private entity.
The entity
"There is a public/private proposal (being discussed that would) allow certain developments in this (park) area," said Council Member Gary Wein. "I'm just asking for another (two) week pause and I don’t think that is unreasonable when this individual is talking about investing millions of dollars to develop this property, this area, in a way that would be very amenable possibly to all (those involved)."
City representatives could not comment on who or what business represents this "entity."
Mayor Nancy Prafke urged Wein to be more specific, but he declined to elaborate.
"I think you need to be more specific about what you are talking about because I don’t think the people in the audience understand," Prafke said.
The Citywide Masterplan...
Council Member Jaha Cummings supported the delay to allow residents more time to read the master plan, which is an almost 200-page document detailing potential development possibilities for the city's future.
"We’ve been doing a lot of things to that park that have not been in the interest of the park or the residents," Cummings said. "(Our citizens should) have a chance to sit down and go over it."
The meeting's actual agenda item...
The meeting's agenda item would have allowed council members to approve a contract with Pavement Maintenance of Fort Myers for work on the city’s Harborwalk parallel to the park, which is aligned with phase two of the Gilchrist Park renovation project.
Prafke thought they've waited long enough.
"We have been discussing this for over 10 years," Prafke said.
Despite protest from Prafke and Vice Mayor Lynne Matthews, the delay won 3-2 with Council Member Debby Carey providing the third vote.
Did anyone from the community support the delay?
Patti Allen, general manager of Fishermen's Village, backed delaying any action to allow the community more time to go over the city's proposed master plan. There was one other citizen who spoke on the Harborwalk renovations, but they were concerned with parking changes.
"The (plan) document is 197 pages long and has a vast array of ideas that ensure that we keep our charm but grow positively," Allen said. "I'm kindly requesting that we delay the approval of the bid for Phase 2 temporarily. (This) will give all citizens the opportunity to absorb the master plan and will give you council members time to explore potential other options that will not only potentially save the city millions of dollars but would enhance the beauty of the park for many to enjoy."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.