PUNTA GORDA — The Punta Gorda City Council called a special meeting Thursday to discuss coronavirus and how to go forward with reopening some of the city’s recreation areas.
Despite much discussion, council members decided to keep most of the those spots closed for the time being for the sake of safety, including the Gilchrist Park pickleball courts, the Hounds on Henry dog park and the Ponce de Leon Park beach.
“We have to keep people safe as much as we can take that responsibility,” Vice Mayor Lynne Matthews said at the meeting. “We have to be responsible and it also puts liability on us when we agree to allow some of these things to be open. We always try to err on the side of caution.”
WHAT’S OPEN
Sitting at the parks
While the city parks have remained open throughout the coronavirus pandemic, visitors have been restricted from sitting or lounging in those areas.
The City Council decided to change that restriction, allowing people to sit in the parks; however, picnic benches and pavilions will remain closed.
Bathroom facilities remain open during daytime hours at the parks.
The Ponce de Leon Park beach will remain closed for the time being.
WHAT’S CLOSED
Recreation courts
Pickleball, tennis and basketball courts will remain closed; however, there may be a light at the end of the tunnel for tennis and pickleball.
As far as tennis goes, the City Council wants to wait and see what the Charlotte County Commission decides to do May 5, when it will will discuss reopening both tennis and pickleball courts in county facilities.
As for pickleball, the City Council chose to wait and see what happens with the PicklePlex of Punta Gorda at Florida SouthWestern State College.
“My concern is without the PicklePlex being open is that we are going to be a magnet,” said Mayor Nancy Prafke. “I would like to suggest that when the PicklePlex opens, then we can open ours.”
The PicklePlex organization is currently in talks to reopen the courts even though the FSW Charlotte County campus will remain closed through the summer.
All playgrounds within the city will also remain closed.
Dog parks
The Hounds on Henry dog park will stay closed for now.
“It’s pretty heavily used and there is a huge amount of contact in that park,” Matthews said.
Council Member Debby Carey, whose husband is a veterinarian, showed concerns for safety of the dogs at the park.
“I’ve read too much stuff from veterinarians that the dogs should avoid the park as well as the people because they don’t know enough about it,” Carey said.
