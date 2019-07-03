Port Charlotte, FL (33980)

Today

Heavy thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 76F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Heavy thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 76F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.