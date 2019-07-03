The City Council decided Wednesday that pickleball can stay at Gilchrist Park despite noise complaints from nearby residents on West Retta Esplanade.
An ad hoc committee studied the issue of noisy play at the park and decided that special fencing has sufficiently reduced the decibel level for neighbors. The City Council accepted the committee's findings, agreeing to keep four pickleball courts open at the park rather than relocate play elsewhere in the city.
Prior to the installing the fencing, the noise level was about 55 decibels, equal to birds chirping from 20 feet away, the committee's report stated. Now it has been reduced by about 10 decibels.
"There will be people that live on (West) Retta that aren’t going to be happy if we leave the courts open, but we are going to have a whole lot more people unhappy if we close all the courts," said Vice Mayor Lynne Matthews. "That’s the reality of what (is going on at Gilchrist)."
Going forward
Hours remain the same − for now − from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The four courts will remain open until the start of phase two renovations of Gilchrist Park, which has been slated for the end of the summer.
The joke of the state
"We are the joke of Florida," said Council Member Debby Carey at Wednesday's council meeting. "We’re the joke of the country. When I go places and I tell them I’m from Punta Gorda, they say, 'Oh you're’ the ones with the pickleball problem.' This has got to stop some place."
If pickleball is our biggest issue...
"Three and a half months ago," said Council Member Gary Wein, "I attended a meeting in Tallahassee for the Southwest Regional Planning Commission as a representative for the state planning commission. As an ice breaker they asked us to introduce ourselves, where we were from and our most controversial issue.
"The others are dealing with (Hurricane) Michael, damage from (Hurricane) Irma and crime and drugs. They got to me and I said, pickleball. The gentleman next to me from the Miami-Dade area says 'I’m moving to Punta Gorda.' That’s how wonderful our community is."
The issue is exhausted
"We can’t win on this side of the dais," said Matthews. "We’re never going to make everybody happy. We already know that. You guys have to understand that we have read, we have listened (to your complaints). I can't tell you how many emails I got this week."
