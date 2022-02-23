Pickleballs fly as major tourney kicks off at PicklePlex

PUNTA GORDA — The swing of pickleball paddles signaled the start of this year's Association of Pickleball Professionals tournament at the PicklePlex of Punta Gorda on Wednesday.
The five-day tourney runs through Sunday at the PicklePlex sports complex on the campus of Florida SouthWestern State College, 26300 Airport Road, in Punta Gorda.
Senior mixed doubles began at noon with teams competing until 10 p.m. Around 820 players are signed up for this week's APP tournament.
"We have a skill/age category which are players of 50 and 60 years of age, and then we have age/skill that are 65 and 70," APP registration manager Dana Joseph said.
On Wednesday, mixed-doubles played; gender double teams play Thursday, Joseph said.
"Friday is when the pros start," Joseph said.
Pickleball, a hybrid of badminton, table tennis and tennis, has become one of the most popular recreational sports in Southwest Florida.
APP tours were the the first USA Pickleball sanctioned tours for both professionals and amateurs in America and Europe. The APP organization hosts a series of tournaments where players can set performance goals, track results, and play against peers in a sanctioned tour environment while adhering to all USA Pickleball guidelines.
The 2022 APP Tour has more than $1.7 million in prize money for professional athletes.
For this week's tournament, Pickleball players compete in pro, senior pro and amateur divisions.
"APP normally will start the first couple days and will be amateur players before they start bringing in the professionals," PicklePlex board member Gloria Reilly said. "They tend to do the older players earlier in the week."
Each day, competition wraps around 10 p.m. with winners awarded at the end of the night.
Amateur players Rodger Mehrer and wife, Loretta Potts, both of Vero Beach, were in attendance Wednesday, with Potts set to play Thursday.
"We play over there in Vero Beach a lot," Mehrer said. "We’ve done other tournaments both in playing and volunteering."
"We hope this afternoon and tomorrow after their matches we can get around and see some stuff," he added. "This is very truly a cool town."
Sue Wevers, of Wisconsin, said she and her husband were both in town for the tournament, as well as to visit friends in Charlotte County.
"My husband is crazy about pickleball. We have a pickleball court at our house in Wisconsin. He said he had to see this complex," she said. "This facility is an amazing place. We also came from a snow storm and barely made it out so we’re really blessed just to be here in the sun."
This year's tournament is the first of a three-year contract signed last fall between APP and the PicklePlex organization. The PicklePlex last year hosted the APP's Punta Gorda Open.
Reilly said they only had around 620 participants last year but was excited this year's tournament brought more players.
Last year's tournament also generated almost $1.1 million in economic impact for Charlotte County, according to Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitor & Convention Bureau data. The economic impact is an analysis that examines the effect of an event on the local economy based on changes in business revenue, business profits, personal wages and jobs, among other things.
Ken Herrmann, APP CEO and founder, told The Daily Sun Wednesday that part of the tournament's success is volunteers like those in Punta Gorda.
"It’s like every time we have a volunteer here they have always got a smile on their face and they’ve got a jig in the step," Hermann said. "That is the success and the heart of any tournament is that volunteer base that you’ve got here and they’ve got one of the best on the tour. "
The APP tournament in Punta Gorda is the second stop so far on their 32-city tour this year.
"Next week we are in Plantation, followed by a big event in Delray Beach in March, so this is a great three-week Florida swing and we’re happy to be out here," Hermann said. "Here we’ve got 16 beautiful courts here in Punta Gorda with lights on them. PicklePlex is one of your top facilities in all of Florida."
Tickets are available for purchase online at APP Tour Tickets. Tickets are also available for cash purchase at the gate.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.