Pickleballs fly as major tourney kicks off at PicklePlex

PUNTA GORDA — The swing of pickleball paddles signaled the start of this year's Association of Pickleball Professionals tournament at the PicklePlex of Punta Gorda on Wednesday.

Chandra Moore

Chandra Moore prepares to return a serve in a amateur mixed doubles match at the APP Punta Gorda Pickleball Tournament.

The five-day tourney runs through Sunday at the PicklePlex sports complex on the campus of Florida SouthWestern State College, 26300 Airport Road, in Punta Gorda.

Senior mixed doubles began at noon with teams competing until 10 p.m. Around 820 players are signed up for this week's APP tournament.

"We have a skill/age category which are players of 50 and 60 years of age, and then we have age/skill that are 65 and 70," APP registration manager Dana Joseph said.

On Wednesday, mixed-doubles played; gender double teams play Thursday, Joseph said. 

"Friday is when the pros start," Joseph said. 

Pickleball, a hybrid of badminton, table tennis and tennis, has become one of the most popular recreational sports in Southwest Florida.

APP tours were the the first USA Pickleball sanctioned tours for both professionals and amateurs in America and Europe. The APP organization hosts a series of tournaments where players can set performance goals, track results, and play against peers in a sanctioned tour environment while adhering to all USA Pickleball guidelines.

The 2022 APP Tour has more than $1.7 million in prize money for professional athletes.

For this week's tournament, Pickleball players compete in pro, senior pro and amateur divisions.

"APP normally will start the first couple days and will be amateur players before they start bringing in the professionals," PicklePlex board member Gloria Reilly said. "They tend to do the older players earlier in the week."

Barb Amatucci, Nancy Prafke, and Mary Ann Gilroy

Barb Amatucci, Nancy Prafke and Mary Ann Gilroy listen to last-minute details from Gloria Reilly, tournament director, for checking in over 200 volunteers for the tournament.

Each day, competition wraps around 10 p.m. with winners awarded at the end of the night.

Amateur players Rodger Mehrer and wife, Loretta Potts, both of Vero Beach, were in attendance Wednesday, with Potts set to play Thursday.


"We play over there in Vero Beach a lot," Mehrer said. "We’ve done other tournaments both in playing and volunteering."

"We hope this afternoon and tomorrow after their matches we can get around and see some stuff," he added. "This is very truly a cool town."

Melody Woodsum

Melody Woodsum, head referee, shares rules changes to the players ready to begin the Pro Mixed Doubles at the APP Pickleball tournament, held at the Punta Gorda PicklePlex, Florida Southwestern State College.

Sue Wevers, of Wisconsin, said she and her husband were both in town for the tournament, as well as to visit friends in Charlotte County.

"My husband is crazy about pickleball. We have a pickleball court at our house in Wisconsin. He said he had to see this complex," she said. "This facility is an amazing place. We also came from a snow storm and barely made it out so we’re really blessed just to be here in the sun."

This year's tournament is the first of a three-year contract signed last fall between APP and the PicklePlex organization. The PicklePlex last year hosted the APP's Punta Gorda Open. 

Tom Amatucci and Joel Shaffer

Tom Amatucci and Joel Shaffer, volunteers, work on netting for the APP Punta Gorda PicklePlex tournament held at the Florida Southwestern State College on Wednesday.

Reilly said they only had around 620 participants last year but was excited this year's tournament brought more players.

Last year's tournament also generated almost $1.1 million in economic impact for Charlotte County, according to Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitor & Convention Bureau data. The economic impact is an analysis that examines the effect of an event on the local economy based on changes in business revenue, business profits, personal wages and jobs, among other things.

Ken Herrmann, APP CEO and founder, told The Daily Sun Wednesday that part of the tournament's success is volunteers like those in Punta Gorda.

"It’s like every time we have a volunteer here they have always got a smile on their face and they’ve got a jig in the step," Hermann said. "That is the success and the heart of any tournament is that volunteer base that you’ve got here and they’ve got one of the best on the tour. "

Ken Herrmann & Gloria Reilly

Ken Herrmann, CEO of the APP Tour, is welcomed to the Punta Gorda PicklePlex by Gloria Reilly, board member of the Punta Gorda Pickleball Tournament.

The APP tournament in Punta Gorda is the second stop so far on their 32-city tour this year.

"Next week we are in Plantation, followed by a big event in Delray Beach in March, so this is a great three-week Florida swing and we’re happy to be out here," Hermann said. "Here we’ve got 16 beautiful courts here in Punta Gorda with lights on them. PicklePlex is one of your top facilities in all of Florida."

Tickets are available for purchase online at APP Tour Tickets. Tickets are also available for cash purchase at the gate.

Email: daniel.sutphin@yoursun.com

