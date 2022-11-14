PUNTA GORDA — Nearly 200 people waited for the courts to open at the PicklePlex on Sunday morning.
Board President Gloria Reilly announced the courts were better than ever at a reopening ceremony before unlocking the court gates.
“We called this a reopening, but it’s really a reunification of our pickleball family,” Reilly said. “The resurfacing of the asphalt will be easier on the joints for the players.”
The complex has been closed since the day before Hurricane Ian hit the area. The storm destroyed court signs and tore them away from fences, which all needed repairs. Reilly said 25 of the 32 lights came crashing down on the courts, leaving large triangular divots in the asphalt.
“The new lights are en route to us and should be here this week,” she said.
Susan McKittrick, part of the group’s social committee, was busy checking in players on Sunday morning.
“We’re expecting close to 400 people today,” McKittrick said.
John McMahon had already worked up a sweat when he arrived at the courts on his bicycle from Punta Gorda Isles.
“I figure this is my warmup before I start a game,” said McMahon, who has been playing the sport for about eight years.
Reilly said board members were watching the condition of the courts via webcam until power was lost the day the storm hit.
“We expected some damage, but until we were able to see it in person, we weren’t sure what it would look like,” Reilly said. “Former board member John Gilroy worked closely with the contractors to get the courts back as quickly as possible.”
For the past two years, PicklePex has hosted the sport’s world championship.
“We’ve had almost $10 million in economic impact since 2019,” Reilly said. “Potential fall 2022 events could bring more than $500,000.”
PicklePlex currently has 16 courts that can host up to 64 players at a time.
Reilly said the facility’s board has plans to build eight additional courts in the next year.
“I’d start building tomorrow if I could, but we’re still in the planning stages.”
Pickleplex, 26300 Airport Road, Punta Gorda, is a 501c3 nonprofit corporation located on the Florida Southwestern State College Charlotte Campus.
For more information, visit www.pickleplex.org.
