PicklePlex scores deal with national tournament organization

PUNTA GORDA — The PicklePlex of Punta Gorda has scored a three-year deal with the Association of Pickleball Professionals to hold tournaments at the facility.
The APP is an officially sanctioned tournament organization with the USA Pickleball Association, the national governing body for pickleball in the United States.
PicklePlex representatives are excited about their future with APP.
"We are very pleased that APP wants to come back," said PicklePlex board member Gloria Reilly. "Their revenue stream will definitely help us because we will have them with us for three years. We know we will be having that large tournament."
In January 2021, Pickleplex hosted the APP Punta Gorda Open at their sports complex on the campus of Florida SouthWestern State College, 26300 Airport Road, in Punta Gorda
That event generated almost $1.1 million in economic impact for Charlotte County, according to data from the Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitor & Convention Bureau.
The economic impact is an analysis that examines the effect of an event on the local economy based on changes in business revenue, business profits, personal wages and jobs, among other things.
Pickleball, a hybrid of badminton, table tennis and tennis, has steadily become one of the most popular recreational sports in Southwest Florida.
PicklePlex representatives have been concerned about being able to host larger tournaments in the future because they only have 16 courts.
"We were not going to host any other large events because we feel it’s not fair to them (tournament organizers)," Reilly said. "When the APP first booked our facility (in 2019), they were so excited by our 16 courts but now that's about the minimum of what they can do."
Reilly said APP founder and CEO Ken Herrmann wanted to come back anyway.
"He (Herrmann) has a sense of loyalty because we took his tour on when it was just getting started," Reilly said. "We also feel a sense of loyalty to him but we know they really need more courts."
Reilly said PicklePlex will host APP next February as part of the tournament organization's 28-event season that wraps in Miami later in the year.
"They wanted to come here because they love the fact our facility is set up for spectators," Reilly said, "and the fact that we have such a good group of people here that really helped work (their previous) tournament."
PicklePlex will host be hosting their own local tournaments for members and other area players, as well.
"We will be putting on our own two tournaments," she said. "We are trying to keep the number of tournaments down because we do have memberships and we don’t want to take away from our members."
For more information about area tournaments at PicklePlex, go to PicklePlex.org.
