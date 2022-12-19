PUNTA GORDA — It was just a dream in 2016.
That's how Nancy Prafke described the PicklePlex as she welcomed a crowd around Court No. 2 at the complex on Monday, where a group of players and media were invited for a special announcement.
PUNTA GORDA — It was just a dream in 2016.
That's how Nancy Prafke described the PicklePlex as she welcomed a crowd around Court No. 2 at the complex on Monday, where a group of players and media were invited for a special announcement.
"It is my great pleasure and honor to announce an agreement with United Healthcare, an already big partner with the PicklePlex," said Prafke, community relations spokesperson for the PicklePlex Board. "It solidifies United Healthcare as the exclusive health care insurance provider partner for Medicare services" for the facility.
The 36-month agreement is worth more than $245,000, Prafke said.
Giancarlo Salvo, vice president of sales and distribution for United Healthcare, said the company is happy to partner with an organization that provides a space for people to come and partake in healthy activities.
"Today we mark the start of a long-term relationship and we hope to accomplish a lot of good things together in the future."
PicklePlex board President Gloria Reilly thanked all of the players for stopping their games to come and hear the announcement.
"Everything we do is for our members," Reilly said. "This is going to help us secure the future of the PicklePlex and keep the facilities in top shape."
Reilly also announced that there will be a groundbreaking for eight new courts in 2023.
"We have 16 now, and the new courts will allow us to host camps and some smaller tournaments in the future."
For the past two years, PicklePlex has hosted the sport’s world championship.
“We’ve had almost $10 million in economic impact since 2019,” Reilly said.
PicklePlex, 26300 Airport Road, Punta Gorda, is a 501(c)3 nonprofit corporation located on the Florida Southwestern State College Charlotte Campus.
For more information, visit www.pickleplex.org.
Email: sue.erwin@yoursun.com
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.