PUNTA GORDA — There’s no denying the profits that come with pickleball in Charlotte County. With only three tournaments so far at PicklePlex of Punta Gorda, the game has generated nearly $1.4 million in economic impact for the area.
Economic impact is an analysis that examines the effect of an event on the local economy based on changes in business revenue, business profits, personal wages and jobs, among other things.
The Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitor & Convention Bureau recently collected data from one international tournament and two national tournaments at PicklePlex of Punta Gorda at the Florida SouthWestern State College on Airport Road.
Using their “destinations international event impact calculator,” the visitor bureau found the tournaments brought in $1,392,826 for the county. The largest was the first-ever Pickleball Global World Championships, which lasted four days at the end of December and welcomed professional players from around the world.
“There is a significant demand for tournament play in the sport, not just locally, but nationally and internationally,” said Sean Doherty, the bureau’s sales and sports marketing manager. “We (have to) stay in front of the curve nationally in terms of pickleball facility development and get on the radar of pickleball tournament organizers early to maximize our opportunity to host multiple tournaments each year.”
Doherty said the calculator is “probably the most respected and well-known calculator being utilized in the tourism industry”.
“I simply need to input participation numbers (which includes information such as the participants place of origin, etc.) into the system and the calculator generates the estimate we use,” Doherty said.
THE NUMBERS
Pickleball Global World Championships (4 days)
Direct Expenditures: $385,680
Total Economic Impact: $757,564
Estimated Hotel Room Nights: 1,011
AAU Nationals (3 days)
Direct Expenditures: $128,007
Total Economic Impact: $251,351
Estimated Hotel Room Nights: 328
PicklePlex Grand Opening (4 days)
Direct Expenditures: $194,452
Total Economic Impact: $383,911
Estimated Hotel Room Nights: 487
THE PICKLEPLEX
“We feel these numbers show the impact that we have believed all along that pickleball would have on our community,” said Gloria Riley, PicklePlex secretary and treasurer. “These figures were just from one month. Our previous events which were smaller in size generated over $800,000 in just the first five months we were open. The data speaks for itself.”
The first phase of PicklePlex − a nonprofit 501©(3) − officially opened in June. The sports complex currently has 16 courts open for the public and for use by regional and national tournaments. A second phase is planned that would add 19 courts, concession stands and restrooms.
“An expanded facility coupled with an increasing inventory of hotel rooms along with our dedicated volunteer base, Punta Gorda is well-positioned to be a key national contender for regional, national and international pickleball tournaments for years to come,” Doherty said.
