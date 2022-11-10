PicklePlex to reopen Sunday

PUNTA GORDA — After damage from Hurricane Ian, the PicklePlex courts will once again be filled with action starting at 9 a.m. Sunday.
Board Director Nancy Prafke said the board made the decision to reopen.
"Court resurfacing was completed on Tuesday and the surfacing curing took three days," Prafke said in an email. "Our members and visitors are chomping at the bit to get out there and play."
Board President Gloria Reilly said the facility took a beating during Hurricane Ian.
The large court signs were destroyed and broke away from the fences, which all needed repairs.
Reilly said 25 of the 32 lights came crashing down on the courts, leaving large triangular divots in the asphalt.
Stage one was fixing the fencing and installing new light poles, Reilly said. It will be wind resistant and "well-lit," she said.
"We have worked hard with two local contractors, our insurance company and our many volunteers to get back up and running, looking better than ever," Reilly said. "We are proud of our progress and now ready to celebrate."
On Sunday, there will be a short opening ceremony at 9 a.m. followed by music, games and snacks.
"It’s been quite a job to get to the point of reopening," said Board member Sue Meyer. "There are still some items that need to be replaced."
More than 400 people are expected to attend the reopening and UnitedHealthcare will be there to support the event, Prafke said.
"Our facility, the pickleball community, and to Punta Gorda, we are a big player on the economic impact of our community," Prafke said.
Since 2020, the PicklePlex has hosted the Association of Pickleball Professionals competitions. The next event will be held in January.
For the past two years, PicklePex has hosted the sport's world championship.
"We've had almost $10 million in economic impact since 2019," Reilly said. "Potential fall 2022 events could bring more than $500,000."
According to its website, Pickleplex, 26300 Airport Road, Punta Gorda, is a 501(c)3 non-profit corporation that operates as a guest of Florida Southwestern State College Charlotte Campus.
