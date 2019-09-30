PUNTA GORDA — Residents never fail to make their voices heard when it comes to city affairs.
At Wednesday's City Council, public input is needed again for three big issues.
- "PLAN Punta Gorda" 2019 Citywide Master Plan, a guide to help determine future growth in the city developed by consulting firm Dover Kohl & Partners, aided by input from the residents.
- The Gilchrist Park Activity Center feasibility report, aimed to determine the future of the Punta Gorda Boat Club and Bayfront Center buildings at the park on West Retta Esplanade.
- The Climate Adaptation Plan Update, a plan for undertaking impacts of climate change and sea level rise.
Wednesday's meeting begins at 9 a.m. at City Council Chambers at 326 W. Marion Ave. in Punta Gorda.
ALSO ON THE AGENDA...
Derelict vessels within city waters
The City Council will hear the first reading of an ordinance that would allow city staff to take action in the removal and relocation of at-risk and derelict vessels in waters within the city limits.
Currently, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is tasked with the removal and relocation of derelict vessels. Florida law states, however, that local law enforcement agencies have the same authority when it comes to investigation and removal of vessels, according to the city's agenda documents.
A second reading will have to be planned should the City Council approve it.
Proposed boost in monthly fee for recycling services
The City Council will hear the second reading of an ordinance that will allow a $0.42 increase in the monthly fee for recycling services. The new monthly rate for residential recycling is $5.62.
The increase is a result of the annual price adjustments provided for in the contract with Waste Management, Inc. for the removal and disposal of residential curbside recycling.
Some other items on the agenda
City staff will be presenting the final version of the Fiscal Year 2020 Strategic Plan, a plan used to set the overall goals for the city, provide direction to city departments, and create the basis for each year’s annual budget.
City staff will present its recommendations for the Historic Neighborhood Initiative, which will serve as a road map to systematically upgrade deficient or missing infrastructure over time and include programs ranging from infrastructure projects to those focused on teaching children history and musical arts.
