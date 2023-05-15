Jessie Richards

Punta Gorda Police Chief Pam Davis tells the Punta Gorda City Council that five-year police veteran Jessie Richards is an outstanding community police and K9 officer named the Officer of the Year.

PUNTA GORDA — Chasing three suspects fleeing from a stolen vehicle, Punta Gorda Police Officer Jessie Richards found and detained them until other officers arrived.

The chase began in Sarasota County. With the help of a Sarasota County Sheriff's Air Unit, Richards found the vehicle.


Punta Gorda police volunteers.

Punta Gorda Police Chief Pam Davis, left, stands with volunteers she honored at a recent Punta Gorda City Council member. 
   

Email: elaine.allen@yoursun.com

