PUNTA GORDA — Chasing three suspects fleeing from a stolen vehicle, Punta Gorda Police Officer Jessie Richards found and detained them until other officers arrived.
The chase began in Sarasota County. With the help of a Sarasota County Sheriff's Air Unit, Richards found the vehicle.
The suspects throw out drug paraphernalia, ski masks and three pistols modified into fully automatic weapons. Richards stopped them from escaping. He later learned one of the men had an active warrant from Hillsborough County.
Richards ability to catch "the bad guys" was one reason he was named the Punta Gorda Police Department Officer of the Year.
Punta Gorda Police Chief Pam Davis recently shared more about the five-year police veteran during a recent Punta Gorda City Council meeting.
Davis called Richards before the council. She said he was the second officer she hired in March 2018.
"Within a short weeks of getting out of the academy, he came to me and said he wanted to be a canine officer," Davis said. "I told him he had to get more experience first. He developed into one of the most well-rounded officers I've seen in a short period of time. He is very community-policing oriented while also being a very productive officer who removes the bad guys from the streets."
Davis said in 2021, Richards' dream came true after he became a canine officer, paired with canine Sasha.
"They have become one of the best canine teams in the country and just last month committed competed and the United States Police canine Association regional trials," she said.
She said they came in third overall among 52 teams from Florida and other surrounding states.
Richards received accommodations including USPCA Case of the quarter twice that recognizes the dangerous and difficult work its members do every day. He also earned the statewide BPO Elks present the Enrique S. Camarena Award as an officer who focuses on making the community drug free.
He also received the Punta Gorda Police Department officer of the quarter, exceptional duty and life-saving awards. He was recently named the Punta Gorda officer of the Year award.
On Dec. 22, Richards assisted the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office with a canine track of two missing girls, ages 3 and 4. Richards and K9 Sasha started tracking. Sasha went to a vehicle and lifted her head. Richards saw two little girls wearing only diapers standing in the seats in the vehicle. He alerted deputies.
"We recently learned that the vehicle belonged to a registered sex offender and it was believed he planned to drive off with the girls, but was prevented by doing so by the quick response of law enforcement," Davis said. "I couldn't be more proud of him (Richards)."
Davis also said the department has three volunteer programs that help officers and the community.
In 1997, the policing program began with a handful of volunteers doing marine patrol services, bike patrol, records and volunteers on patrol and a chaplain program. The program has grown significantly to 65, Davis said.
The chaplain assists the police department with spiritual support, family support at death scenes and various department programs. In 2022, volunteers served 8,978 hours.
"It is equivalent to four full-time personnel," Davis said.
She said Volunteers On Patrol conducted 6,531 direct patrol calls at schools, parks and other locations and covered 17,658.5 miles. The Marine volunteers conducted 1,106 directed patrols and drove more than 2,907 nautical miles.
Records volunteers served 1,831.5 hours including greeting customers, data entry, and filing. The bike patrol volunteered 3,000 hours and rode 155 miles on pathways, parks and roadways. They also handled special events for the city including the 4th of July fireworks, Girls on the Run 5K, Pedal and Play, veterans and Christmas parades and many more.
"We could not do this program without VIP volunteer administrator Craig Robinson, who is assisted by six other deputy coordinators who help support our program," Davis said. "Bill Klossner is the senior chaplain and is assisted by Chaplain Jim McConnel and reserve officers Larry Schrader and Eric Klos."
