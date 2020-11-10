PUNTA GORDA — Local groups across Southwest Florida have received some financial relief thanks to fundraising efforts by members of the Knights Of Columbus, 8074 Ponce de Leon Council in Punta Gorda.
The Ponce de Leon Council recently distributed $8,000 to the charities supporting area veterans, people with intellectual disabilities and educational programs.
The local charities − Homeless Coalition of Charlotte County, Loveland Center of Port Charlotte, St. Charles Borromeo Catholic School, Veterans Village on Taylor Street, St. Mary Academy in Sarasota and the Doug Jacobson Residents Fund − were each presented $1,500 checks.
An additional $500 in gift cards was given to the Veterans Village to give to the homeless veterans at their facility.
"Due to the generosity of our contributors to our fundraisers last year, we were able to raise more money than we expected," Steve Kowalski, a trustee with the council, told the Sun in an email.
Kowalski said they had planned to present the checks to the charities in the spring or summer of next year.
"Due to COVID-19, all of our planned fundraisers and the fundraisers of the charities we support have been canceled," Kowalski said. "So, we decided that the charities need support now.
"The money is much better in their hands than in our bank account."
In July, the council made a similar move, providing donations to eight charities in the area with each receiving $2,000 to $6,000.
The Homeless Coalition, Loveland Center, St. Mary Academy and St. Charles Borromeo also received checks during that round of donations.
Special Olympics Florida-Charlotte County, Charlotte Harbor School in Port Charlotte and Pregnancy Careline Center in Port Charlotte were among the other recipients.
Kowalski told the Sun being able to give back to the community in such a way is fulfilling for all members of the Knights of Columbus.
