An unknown bagpipe player faces the sunset at Ponce de Leon Park, 3400 Ponce de Leon Parkway, in Punta Gorda in 2017. The park's “beach” sand area had to be closed Monday due to people not following the suggested social distancing guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic.

PUNTA GORDA — Closures continue in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. In this case, however, it's because of people not sticking to social-distancing guidelines.

The sand "beach" area of Ponce de Leon Park, 3400 Ponce de Leon Parkway, in Punta Gorda closed Monday.

It will remain closed until "further notice," according to a Punta Gorda press release.

"The Ponce Park 'beach' sand area was closed due to people not following the suggested social-distancing guidelines," City Communications Manager Melissa Reichert told the Sun in an email.

The playground at the park remains closed.

The boat ramp and fishing pier remain open at this time, according to the city.

