PUNTA GORDA - Port Charlotte High School 2023 graduates eagerly waited to receive their diplomas at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center in Punta Gorda on Wednesday evening.
Lining up outside with Charlotte Harbor in the distance, the graduates recalled memories and talked about future plans.
"It's been a great four years," said Taleah Yfantides, who plans to study cosmetology this summer to become a hairstylist.
More than 350 graduates received their diplomas.
Principal Lou Long congratulated the class of 2023 on their accomplishments.
"Your journey was, at times, very difficult," Long said. "You've shown toughness and resilience during the past few years. Each of you made the most — and the best — out of the opportunities that came your way. I will certainly miss the members of the class of 2023."
Students gave their teachers a standing ovation before receiving their diplomas.
National Honor Society President Kaylee Decker began her speech quoting words from the song "Vienna" by Billy Joel.
"I want to remind you all that it's okay to slow down, you're doing fine," Decker said. "High school can be a whirlwind — with classes, sports and social events, surviving a global pandemic and a hurricane — it's important to remember to step back and take a break."
Decker said the class had two options: be passive or adapt to the changes.
"As a class, we chose resiliency," she said. "From missed school events, to having to rush college applications, our class knows what it's like to move quickly and adapt to change. Because of these extremes, we've learned to approach our lives with a sense of balance and perspective. We are capable of achieving great things."
Student Body President Saskya LaRoche said, as she looked upon her classmates, she saw a group of survivors.
"From a global pandemic along with a devastating hurricane, we have been through a lot," LaRoche said. "I remember being so grateful to have a group of friends that shared my burdens. I want you all to remember, there will always be a light at the end of the tunnel. We did it — we graduated. Be proud of yourselves."
Long surprised Charlotte County School Superintendent Steve Dionisio at the end of the ceremony by calling him to the stage.
"On behalf of the graduates of 2023, we induct you as an honorary member of the Senior Hall of Fame," Long said. "Your picture will be placed next to the graduating class at our school."
Long presented Dionisio with a plaque along with honor stoles at the ceremony.
He ended his speech by saying to the graduates: "And remember, once a Pirate, always a Pirate."
The students cheered.
"Your friendship and memories here will last a lifetime."
