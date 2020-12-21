PUNTA GORDA — Going on three years in a row, the United States Post Office in Punta Gorda has earned the top spot in the nation for Breast Cancer Research stamp sales during the month of October.
Led by clerk Eileen Dimase − dubbed "Postal Queen Eileen" by some customers − the Punta Gorda Post Office sold $68,432 worth of the Forever stamps in the annual sales contest.
"The third year in a row ... (my response) is just, 'Wow. Oh my God, we really did it,'" said Dimase, who also earned the No. 1 spot in the nation for individual sales, selling $53,554.80 worth of stamps.
Each year, USPS offices across the nation work to raise research funds for Breast Cancer Awareness Month with a designated stamp as part of the USPS Help Stamp Out Breast Cancer Campaign in October.
The Forever stamps are offered in packs of 100 for $65 ($10 donation) and 20 for $13 (a $2 donation).
They are also offered in "bricks." Each brick amounts to 2,000 stamps for $1,300 with a $200 donation to breast cancer research.
"I just can’t put into words ... between the carriers, the clerks, management," Dimase continued. "It was a month where things finally felt really great and normal − if you can believe what normal is anymore. The community's response just overwhelms me (each year)."
For this year's win, the Punta Gorda office not only outsold all other post offices, but they managed to outdo their own office — selling around $20,000 more in stamps than last year's total of $48,008.
"I am just overwhelmed and so grateful to be the postmaster of Punta Gorda," said Melissa Kruzel, postmaster for both Punta Gorda and Port Charlotte. "It's such a great town filled with wonderful people.
"We would not be here if it wasn’t for all of us. Eileen is definitely the leader − the kickstarter − but it takes everyone in this office and it is such a great group of employees and I genuinely mean that."
While she does enjoy the competition, raising money for breast cancer research is personal for Dimase — her grandmother died of breast cancer when she was younger, and she’s been an advocate ever since.
"So many customers have come up to me and thanked me because they’ve gone through breast cancer and I would have never known unless they said something," Dimase said. "You have got to make a difference in people’s lives; you can’t just go through the motions."
USPS Customer Service Supervisor Sonya Botelho is proud of her team and the money they manage to raise each year.
"We have some great customers that come here every year," Botelho said. "Eileen gets everybody on board. We have some great companies that take part and give as much as they can, which we really appreciate ... all of our customers."
Botelho and Dimase are already plotting how to sell even more stamps next year.
"We’re going to try for a fourth win next year and try to get everyone on board," Botelho said. "It always ends up having to be more because we’re always in competition with some other new office each year."
"We have to do something big," Dimase said, "but it’s going to take all of us; it’s a a group effort. I’m truly blessed to work with all of these people."
