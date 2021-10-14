Prescribed fires set for Prairie Shell Creek area

An aerial shot from a prescribed fire in the Green Swamp Wilderness Preserve where Southwest Florida Water Management District land management staff burned 320 acres. The preserve encompasses parts of Polk, Lake, Sumter, Hernando and Pasco counties.
PUNTA GORDA — The Southwest Florida Water Management District has scheduled a series of prescribed fires for the Prairie Shell Creek Tract in Charlotte County.
The fires are set to run from October through December in the area, located at 3081 Duncan Road (U.S. Highway 17) north of Punta Gorda and east of U.S. Highway 17.
Setting prescribed fires in controlled settings can reduce the risk of wildfires burning out of control, as many Floridians witnessed during the state’s wildfire emergency in 2017, wrote Susanna Tarokh, public information officer for the water district, known as Swiftmud, in a press release.
Approximately 200 acres will be burned in small, manageable units.
Benefits of the burns include:
Reducing overgrown plants, which decreases the risk of catastrophic wildfires.
Promoting the growth of new, diverse plants.
Maintaining the character and condition of wildlife habitat.
Maintaining access for public recreation.
Swiftmud conducts prescribed fires on approximately 30,000 acres each year.
