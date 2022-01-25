PUNTA GORDA — The cost for renovations at Punta Gorda City Hall is likely going up, officials say.
The city has around $6 million budgeted for the work, which includes rehabilitation and restoration of the historic portion of the building, as well as the neighboring annex.
City Hall is at 326 W Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. The historic portion was built in 1926. The newer structure, including the City Council Chambers, was built in the 1970s.
"When we discuss the project budget, we know how much is in there now," City Manager Greg Murray told the City Council last week. "I don’t think the current project budget is going to fund it."
Part of the project includes changes to the City Council Chambers, such as adding more security measures, a larger dais and expanding public seating, among other renovations throughout the City Hall campus.
That expansion could include a public seating capacity of 100, 150 or more.
Murray said just the base amount, such as keeping pubic seating to 100 people, would be more than what's budgeted.
"Just the base that we’ve discussed, especially now is going to be expensive," Murray said. "The rehab portion of City Hall is certainly going to be expensive itself.
"We have projects that are escalating substantially because of material costs and availability not to mention labor."
The room holds around 75 people with city staff members and the City Council included.
"There is an extremely high level of citizen participation here unlike anywhere else I’ve ever seen," city urban design planner Mitchell Austin said.
"That 100-seating capacity for the public I think is the bottom end that you want to go," Austin added. "The top end, I think will be determined by our willingness to pull out our wallet and pay for it because the bigger room is going to cost more money."
Funding for the work is slated to come from the city's 1% sales tax share.
City finance director Kristin Simeone told the City Council that while other funding sources are available, sales tax money is "coming in better."
"With the current environment that we’ve been looking at with the increase in pricing, costs have been substantial increase (so) not normal inflation area increases," she said. "That’s why we were thinking that it might be more as we move along with the project."
At the Jan. 19 meeting, the City Council asked staff to bring options to a future meeting for the Council Chambers renovation, as well as other restoration plans on the rest of the two structures.
Other proposed renovations include a City Council conference room or office, architectural changes to connect the historic portion to the annex, and a new computer server room.
"I think we have to be aware that we don’t need the Taj Mahal," Mayor Lynne Matthews said. "We need a functional building that is not elaborate, but it serves the purpose today and for years to come."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.