PUNTA GORDA — A local ordinance based from a new state law requiring a "property rights element" in local government receives its final consideration by the Punta Gorda Council on Wednesday.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed off on House Bill 59 in June. The law states counties and cities must include a private property rights element in comprehensive plans.

Comprehensive plans contain chapters or “elements” that address future land use, transportation, housing, infrastructure and more.

At Wednesday's meeting, the City Council could give final approval of the ordinance amending their comprehensive plan to establish the private property rights element.

The meeting begins at 9 a.m. Feb. 2 at Council Chambers, 326 W. Marion Ave. in Punta Gorda, and will be broadcast live on the city’s YouTube page or at bit.ly/2YiCqnY.

The local rule won't change much for Punta Gorda.

“The city already has all these in place and are doing the right thing,” City Council member Melissa Lockhart said Dec. 1.

At that meeting, City Attorney David Levin called the state requirement "totally unnecessary," explaining private property rights are already protected by the U.S. Constitution, the Florida Constitution, the city’s charter and ordinances. 

Legislative intent of the bill is to ensure that “governmental entities respect judicially acknowledged and constitutionally protected private property rights,” according to the HB 59 language.

Once established and approved by a local governing body, it is submitted to the state for review.

At its Dec. 1 meeting, the City Council approved its take on the bill, which included:

  • Identifying specific property rights and stating that local government will respect them.
  • Identifying the rights of people to participate in decisions that affect their lives and property.
  • Providing standards for local government decision-making to be reliable and predictable to promote sound, long-term investments in a community.

The state required Punta Gorda revise the document to indicate that the city "will ensure that the protection of existing property rights will be considered in all local decision making."

The revision was made to the "Goal, Policy & Objectives" section.

Previously, the language read "to ensure the protection of private property rights through the planning horizon."

To read House Bill 59, go to FLSenate.gov/Session/Bill/2021/59.

