PUNTA GORDA — A proposed new development would bring more than 350 homes to the Jones Loop area.
The 116-acre North Loop Community Development District is up for two public hearings before the Punta Gorda City Council in May.
The planned development is south of Glasgow and Highlands avenues and west of Indian Springs Road and northeast of Tamiami Trail.
The masterplanned residential development, pitched by homebuilder D.R. Horton, is for approximately 368 single-family residential units, with an average density of 3.5 persons per dwelling unit. The proposed population is about 1,288 residents.
The planned development, currently unnamed, also allows for parks and facilities for indoor and outdoor recreational, cultural and educational usage — but not limited to guard houses, fences and gates, electronic intrusion detection system and security vehicles.
Once the development opens, the residents could hire “off duty” officers for gate security duties.
The proposal was recently heard by the Punta Gorda Planning Commission. It was moved along for hearings in May before the City Council.
After the community is built, the city would provide garbage and recycling collection and police protection, and receive revenue generated from those services.
The hearings are at 9 a.m. May 3 and May 17 at the Military Heritage Museum, which is where the meetings have been held during the construction of City Hall.
