PUNTA GORDA — The holiday season will be looking a little brighter this year in Downtown Punta Gorda with the addition of a new Christmas tree.
The city's current tree was donated to the city in 2011 by the Realtors of Punta Gorda-Port Charlotte-North Port-DeSoto association.
The Giant Everest tree was 32 feet tall, 17 feet wide and featured almost 18,500 white LED lights. It's traditionally stationed at the corner of Taylor Street and West Marion Avenue.
The new tree, a Majestic Pine Generation II Twinkly Pro, is also 32 feet tall, 18 feet wide and features 26,280 RGBW (Red Green Blue White) LED lights.
"I think this is wonderful," said Mayor Lynne Matthews at a March 17 City Council meeting. "I appreciate all that you (the Tree Lighting Committee) are doing for the city for this event because this is a really big deal for city of Punta Gorda and all of the people that come and enjoy the Christmas season here."
The Tree Lighting Committee, a group of volunteers behind the annual Christmas tree lighting celebration, has been fundraising for the new tree since June when they realized that hosting the annual lighting event was unlikely because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The city plans to gift the old tree to the committee to auction off to help pay for the new tree.
Until 2020 when the celebration was cancelled, the annual event brought in people by the thousands.
"It’s what brings people to town (that time of year)," said Vice Mayor Lynne Matthews.
The tree costs around $48,000. The committee estimates they'll need $2,250 for Internet service to operate the tree; $5,000 for music equipment like speakers; and an unspecified amount for security.
Committee volunteer Cathy Getz told the City Council that they have already made the first payment and plan to continue raising funds.
"We had to move fast because there is a lot of money involved because vendors give a 33.3% discount in January and February," Getz said. "That goes down to 25% in April and then down to 15% (from there)."
The original cost of the tree was $68,800.
"We pulled the trigger and we bought the tree," she said. "We made the first payment to meet the February 29 deadline and we are moving forward with the tree."
The city will not be responsible for the cost of the tree; however, the City Council did vote to handle infrastructure expenses such as internet service, and potentially music and security.
"The music and security add-ons will need to come back to the City Council as a formal proposal for funding," City Communications Manager Melissa Reichert told The Daily Sun. "Staff has been directed to work with the committee to determine costs and specifics of additional items to enhance the Christmas tree."
Committee volunteer Jackie Johnson said the Internet service is required because of the more advanced RGBW (red-green-blue-white) lighting.
"This is what changes colors (of the lights) − there is a controller and the controller is usually located off-site," Johnson said. "That controller tells the tree that to turn a color; it’s what tells the tree from a remote device, 'I want to connect the Christmas music,' so there’s music that plays with the lights.
"It can tell the tree if we want the lights to go off at a certain time every night; it does all that."
Getz told the City Council that the RGBW-lighted trees were the only options available in their search.
City funding for the infrastructure will come from Punta Gorda's Christmas decoration fund, which is always included in its annual budget.
Reichert told The Daily Sun that the Majestic Pine will be up and ready for the 2021 Christmas tree lighting celebration.
The new tree is scheduled to arrive in October.
Council Member Nancy Prafke hopes the city can include the music component for the new tree.
"I’d like to see us cover the music component (as well) so we can really come out with a splash and do something so unique and different that people are going to go, 'Wow,'" Prafke said. "I think people would just go gaga."
