PUNTA GORDA — Changes could be on the way in Punta Gorda for businesses hoping to close city streets for downtown events.
Last week, the City Council outlined a variety of new stipulations for the city’s event application process to accommodate such closures.
“(We can) charge a street rental fee and it’s only one time a year for public streets (to be closed for each business),” said Mayor Lynne Matthews at a March 3 City Council meeting. “A security deposit (will be required) that’s refundable if they return the street to its original condition without damage.
“For the most part, this is going to fall on for-profit businesses that will have to pay this.”
Both the new policy and a new fee structure for street rentals are currently in the works and will have to come back before the City Council for approval before anything is official.
“I think a fee schedule is appropriate and that will (help) regulate this,” said City Council member John Miller. “They have to be reasonable fees but not everyone will think they can do it (close the street) every week with a fee schedule.”
A need for the changes came to light in recent months after downtown restaurant Harbor Social PG, 212 W. Marion Ave., made requests for multiple closures of a portion of Sullivan Street to host live entertainment events.
In December 2020, Harbor Social requested street closures for a series of events, spanning from January to May of this year.
At that time, the City Council voted to allow the street closure for one day of its Jan. 22 grand opening weekend.
In February, owners of Harbor Social came back to City Council with a similar request but were denied with council members citing that their December decision was made with the stipulation that the restaurant would only be allowed the one event.
One street closure per year for each for-profit business — restaurant or other — will likely be the limit going forward, but Miller thought that wasn’t a fair amount.
“We are a city that’s trying to grow and do more things and I think we’ve got to allow more than one event per year,” Miller said. “I think we are being very restrictive with one event for a commercial business per year.”
Other potential stipulations include a 60-day advance on application submissions to the city if a street closure is required for an event.
The proposed closure also must be located adjacent to the business’s location.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.