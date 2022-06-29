PUNTA GORDA — Punta Gorda Airport CEO James Parish was named the 2021 Air Carrier Airport Manager of the Year by the Federal Aviation Administration’s Southern Region Airports Division.
The award is given to an airport professional who exemplifies excellence in airport management, demonstrates exceptional leadership, works to promote the aviation industry and has achieved efficiencies and improved productivity in their organization, according to an airport news release.
“This is definitely a team award, as our airport stakeholders are working together to increase airline destinations amidst the growing shortage of aviation professionals,” Parish said. “Thanks to our small but resilient staff, and our forward-thinking CCAA Board, we can close the gap by welcoming new airport partners and strengthening the fabric of the entire Southwest Florida region."
Parish was honored for his strategic leadership in growing air service while also making PGD key to the future of aviation workforce development.
Parish and his team mapped out continued growth in commercial air service by relocating existing general aviation and FBO activities to the new PGD Air Center in the airport’s Aviation Expansion Area on the north side.
PGD has also attracted new commercial flight schools Jet Access Flight Training and Paragon Flight Training to become tenants of the PGD Air Center, opening in the fall.
Charlotte Technical College opened its FAA-approved Aviation Maintenance Technician School at PGD in August 2021.
Parish was not only integral in helping CTC secure its initial space at PGD, he and the Charlotte County Airport Authority advocated for - and were notified of - $3 million approved in the Florida state budget for a larger facility.
Under Parish’s leadership, and with the CARES Act Airport Grants, the CCAA retained a strong financial position despite unpredictable circumstances.
The CCAA achieved a 27% operating margin and maintained cash reserves of $30-plus million in fiscal year 2020-21.
