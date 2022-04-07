Sun Country Airlines passengers from disembark at the Punta Gorda Airport. Airport employees will soon be trained in anti-human trafficking strategies as part of the Department of Homeland Security and Department of Transportation's Blue Lightning Initiative.
PUNTA GORDA - Punta Gorda Airport staff will be trained on anti-human trafficking strategies as part of a federal program.
The Charlotte County Airport Authority announced Thursday that PGD would be joining the "Blue Lightning Initiative" in partnership with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Department of Transportation.
“We want to demonstrate regional leadership and show PGD’s commitment to preventing human trafficking in Southwest Florida,” PGD Chief Operating Officer Gary Duncan stated in a news release. "If we can help stop just one incident, then all the training will be worth our while."
The Airport Authority’s 100 employees will be trained to identify and report suspicious behavior.
Punta Gorda Airport is the second airport in Florida to join the program. Miami International Airport first implemented BLI training in 2020.
Several commercial airlines at the airport, including Allegiant and Sun Country, already have BLI partnerships with DHS.
Julie Abraham, an official with the Department of Transportation, said her department is "proud" to work with PGD and other local agencies through the BLI program.
“When frontline aviation personnel are trained to recognize and report suspected instances of human trafficking, actionable tips are reported to law enforcement to help stop the crime," Abraham stated in the news release.
Blue Campaign Program Manager Brandi Bynum said about 90 aviation partners across the country have joined the program.
“We look forward to assisting PGD with their training efforts and expanding this initiative to additional Airports throughout the U.S.," Bynum stated in the release.
Travelers can expect see BLI-related messages throughout the Bailey Terminal of the airport — particularly in pre-security near the screening checkpoints, in gate areas, baggage claim and in the restrooms.
The Blue Campaign is a member of the DHS Center for Countering Human Trafficking, according to the news release. The CCHT serves as a coordination center for countering sex trafficking and forced labor, including the importation of goods produced with forced labor.
CCHT’s mission is to "advance counter-human trafficking law enforcement operations, protect victims, and enhance prevention efforts by aligning DHS’s capabilities and expertise."
When such suspicions are triggered, employees have been instructed to follow the BLI reporting protocol and report tips to the DHS Tip Line number at 866-347-2423.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.