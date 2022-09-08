PUNTA GORDA — Nursing women traveling through Punta Gorda Airport now have a private room available.
It can be used for breastfeeding or for breast milk pumping.
Kaley Miller, marketing and communications manager for the airport, is giving tours to women of the new Mother's Room, across from Gate 2.
Kori Jeffries, of Fort Myers, was among those receiving a look-see. She and a half-dozen friends were leaving for an Asheville weekend - with Jeffries leaving her 5-month-old baby in "good hands," she said.
Jeffries still needs to pump for the baby's nutrition. Miller showed Jeffries the small room that has a changing table, chair, outlet, side table, diaper pail and a locking door.
Although it has no sink or commode, a separate family restroom is nearby.
Jeffries said she'd be using it shortly before embarking on her flight.
The Mother's Room offers nursing and lactating women privacy and quiet away from the busy terminal.
A large, pastel vertical sign hangs alongside the door.
Miller noted the first person who tried to use the room didn't understand its purpose.
"It is quirky," Miller said.
She said a woman was spotted heading toward the Mother's Room with a small dog and a pee pad.
When asked what she was doing, the woman said she was going in the room to let her dog relieve itself on the pad.
She was told the room was for mothers and their human babies only, Miller said with a laugh. The woman was denied entry.
Miller grinned and said the Mother's Room is for babies only and not "fur babies."
Miller said PGD is in compliance with the Friendly Airports for Mothers Improvement Act that had bipartisan support.
Small airports like PGD have until Sept. 30 this year to be in compliance. Larger airports had to comply by October 2020.
"We're ahead of the deadline," Miller said.
