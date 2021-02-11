PUNTA GORDA — More food options will now be available for Punta Gorda Airport travelers with the opening of The Snack Shack.
The new public, self-serve vending and seating space opened just south of the Bailey Terminal at Punta Gorda Airport (28000 A-1 Airport Road) in the renovated space that used to house the SkyView Café.
Fresh and frozen vending options will be available, including ice cream, traditional snacks, cold beverages, hot-brewed coffee blends, hot chocolate and tea.
Other options such as sliced apples, string cheese, Lunchables products and avocado toast are also offered.
All of the vending machines accept credit cards.
There is also an onsite microwave for a convenient way to heat up hot pockets, sausage and egg biscuits, cheeseburgers and chicken sandwiches stocked for purchase.
The Airport Authority offers outdoor seating in the front and back of the Snack Shack, as well as contemporary seating inside.
Customers of visiting food trucks can also utilize the Snack Shack’s available seating, but no other outside food is allowed.
The Snack Shack is open to the public for scheduled airline arrivals and departures.
Per federal law, customers inside the Snack Shack are required to wear masks when not eating or drinking.
Public restrooms are not available inside the Snack Shack, but restrooms are open to the public inside the Bailey Terminal.
