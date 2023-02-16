PGD runway 22 ribbon cutting

Punta Gorda Airport staff and Charlotte County Airport Authority members celebrate the ribbon cutting for the rebuilt primary runway in January.

PUNTA GORDA — The Punta Gorda Airport had its best January ever.

There were a record 173,911 passengers who traveled through the airport during the month, which was up 16.1% more than in January 2022, Punta Gorda Airport CEO James Parish said.


James Parish

Punta Gorda Airport CEO James Parish

