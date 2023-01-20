PUNTA GORDA — With 1.8 million passengers and operating revenues up 27.9%, the Punta Gorda Airport had its best year in 2022.
Even after Hurricane Ian created nearly $40 million in damage to airport properties and caused a temporary shutdown in October, the airport finished strong.
Punta Gorda Airport CEO James Parish told members of the Charlotte County Airport Authority that finances are healthy and passenger numbers were up in 2022.
The passenger count increased 17% over 2021. In December, there were 175,555 passengers, adding to the nearly 2 million passengers for the year.
The airport received $953,663 in passenger revenue and $13.7 million in total airline related revenue.
"We are seeing tremendous travel growth," Parish said.
He said larger airlines who offer international travel are still recovering. He said Florida airports have done relatively well because the state has been "open" to visitors.
There are 59 full-time, 22 part-time and 15 seasonal staff with Chad Rosenstein as the chief administrative officer.
Parish said five new tenants rented space at the airport campus for a total of 21 active leases with revenue of $768,845. That includes the renewed lease for $60,000 annually with the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office. Hangar rentals generated $855,345 for the airport.
He said fuel sales were down slightly over 2021, mostly due to the temporary shut down after Hurricane Ian.
The airport reported $46,393,468 in total cash. The airport added the Junction Bar in November, and that helped generate new end-of-year revenue.
There was 29% more raised in non-aviation revenue over last year.
Other revenue streams included $76,891 in businesses that advertised in the terminal advertising; $7.6 million on car rentals revenue and $4.2 million in parking fees. Parish said there will be 1,000 additional spaces added to the parking lot.
He said the ride share groups that solicit at the airport must pay fees to the airport, including Turo ($78,568); Uber, ($45,42); Lyft ($18,870) and taxis ($12,309).
"It's when you fly in and rent someone else's car through Turo, the vehicle is dropped off at the airport," he said.
He was pleased with the report.
"Things are looking really good here," Parish said. "This is the best year ever."
Parish said when he goes to Washington D.C., he will tell the story about how the Punta Gorda Airport used federal funding to help retain workers during the pandemic.
"This is our big story," he said. "We maintained our employee base, which allowed us to operate efficiently."
He said employees help keep costs down.
"We are very diligent on how we add staff and contract out services," he said. "As we grow, we can't do as much as we can on our own. We handle a lot of stuff, especially with six people in the maintenance department. It's amazing."
Some milestones in 2022 included the inaugural honor flight to fly veterans to Washington D.C. for a day and the multi-million dollar air center opened. The airport also added new charging tables, new photo op spots and a mother's room near gate 2.
After a yearlong reconstruction project, Runway 4-22 opened recently. At 7,193 feet, it's the preferred runway for commercial airlines.
Charlotte County Airport Authority Paul Andrews was impressed with the accomplishments of the Charlotte County Airport Authority and the Punta Gorda Airport employees.
"What an incredible story," he said.
The board voted to have an educational hands-on workshop open to the public at 9 a.m. Feb. 23, at 7375 Utilities Road, Building 313 in Punta Gorda.
Commission Chair Robert Hancik said the board welcomed input from interested participants.
They changed the April 20 meeting to April 13 and the May 18 meeting to May 11 at 9 a.m. at 7375 Utilities Road, Building 313 in Punta Gorda.
