PUNTA GORDA — A new subdivision planned for south of Jones Loop Road in Punta Gorda could run into airplane noise issues in its future.
Seagrass subdivision developers, Jones Loop Road LLC, are currently working with the city to rezone a portion of land near the intersection of Jones Loop and Tamiami Trail from commercial use to residential.
The developers want to build around 240 lots for single-family homes and residential amenities.
At a Feb. 16 City Council meeting, Charlotte County Airport Authority Commissioner Rob Hancik, among others, suggested the city could push private property developers to grant "avigation easements" to Punta Gorda Airport (PGD) if developments were located within a flight path. The PGD complex is located at 28000 Airport Road which is around 5 miles north of Jones Loop Road.
The Seagrass development was not on the meeting's agenda that day.
According to the Federal Aviation Administration, an avigation easement provides the right of an aircraft to cause noise, vibrations, fumes, deposits of dust, fuel particles, fear, interference with sleep or communication, among other issues.
The Seagrass development is planned for an area that is "directly into the approach of Runway 4-22" at PGD, Hancik said at the meeting.
"Before you consider somewhere along the line for a zoning change requirement for the development that is currently going on the corner of Jones Loop and U.S. 41," he said, "I know that there is an opinion by your (city) planning people that there is no authority to grant an easement, but I would tend to differ with that."
Runway 4-22 is currently being rehabilitated and is planned to reopen in January 2023, according to PGD Communications Manager Kaley Miller.
"In 2021, PGD had 87,599 takeoffs and landings, but I do not have the breakdown of which runway was used for each takeoff and landing," Miller told The Daily Sun Thursday. "Runway 4-22 was the main commercial airline runway, and will return to being so once rehab is complete."
Because of the ongoing runway construction, Hancik told the City Council that there might not seem to be an issue at this time.
"One of the big things that easement does is it protects the facility and the community that the airport is in from noise lawsuits," he said.
"We’re just trying to protect the airport from future encroachment," Hancik added. "Right now, as I understand it, our staff is trying to work out (possible easement details) with the developer."
In a Feb. 18 letter from City Attorney David Levin to City Council members and city staff, Levin explained that the easement is "an interest in private property and the air overhead."
"(The easement) grants to an airport the unobstructed use and passage of all types of aircraft in and through the airspace to and from an airport," Levin wrote,
He added that neither an airport nor any other governmental entity may compel a private property owner to grant an avigation easement without violating state and federal due process clauses.
Ultimately, Levin wrote that the city is not responsible for negotiating an avigation easement.
"The burden is upon an airport to negotiate with a private property owner for the purchase of an avigation easement, not upon a local government to extort the same in return for a development approval," he wrote.
Assistant City Manager Melissa Reichert told The Daily Sun that the Airport Authority has submitted an email request to the Seagrass developer requesting an avigation easement.
"This would be an issue between the Airport Authority and the developer," Reichert said. "The city of Punta Gorda has no authority to request or require an avigation easement as a condition of approving the Planned Development."
Reichert added that the proposed Seagrass planned development is scheduled for a final reading and potential adoption at the March 16 City Council meeting.
