PUNTA GORDA — The impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict on jet fuel prices remains unclear for now, Punta Gorda Airport officials say.
There are concerns the conflict could cause fuel price hikes similar to what motorists are seeing at the pump.
“Since the big price jump just happened, we have not yet seen how it has affected private travel or our revenues,” airport spokesperson Kaley Miller said. “We are monitoring the situation and hoping it does not dampen travel plans too much.”
The Charlotte County Airport Authority — the board overseeing Punta Gorda Airport — has the sole rights to sell fuel at the airport, Miller said.
Airport staff fuels all the commercial airlines, jets and aircraft that use “Jet A” fuel. Smaller aircraft using “Avgas 100LL” can be fueled by airport staff, as well, or use a self-service fuel station to save money.
Recent jet fuel prices appear to be on a slight rise, Miller said.
Full service Avgas was $5.85 last week and rose to $6.30 this week, while self-service Avgas jumped from $4.85 to $5.30. Full service Jet A fuel rose from $5.45 to $5.90 in a week.
The Airport Authority purchases PGD aviation fuel from Titan Aviation Fuels.
Each Monday, Titan Aviation tells the airport the available quantity and prices of fuels.
“Once we get new fuel inventory at higher price, we have to adjust our prices accordingly,” Miller said.
She added the two commercial airlines operating at PGD — Sun Country and Allegiant Air — both purchase their own fuel in bulk and store it onsite at the airport’s “fuel farm.”
“Airport staff charges the airlines 3 cents per gallon for trucking it out to the ramp, hooking it up to the plane and fueling,” Miller said.
Allegiant spokesperson Rachel Christiansen said they expect the price of oil to “certainly be a challenge for all.”
“While we do expect an impact, it’s difficult to pinpoint exactly what that might be since the situation is changing rapidly,” Christiansen said. “Allegiant is committed to making leisure travel affordable for our customers.”
Allegiant representative Sonya Padgett said their business model is designed to be flexible so the company can respond to changes in demand and other market conditions.
“We remain mindful of that during times like this, so when fuel prices rise, we make market adjustments instead of increasing fares,” Padgett said. “That means if we usually fly a route five days a week, we may reduce it to four days...This allows us to continue offering our customers affordable options for their vacation travel with minimal disruption to their plans, while also reducing the amount of fuel we use.”
Dana Carr, executive vice president of Air Trek, a private aircraft charter company that operates out of Punta Gorda Airport, said they won’t be surprised if the conflict affects the price of jet fuel.
“Certainly the Russia-Ukraine conflict could have an impact,” Carr said. “It’s a daily basis that we check fuel prices for every flight.”
Carr said fuel prices were already rising prior to the invasion.
“We’ve seen a 40% increase in fuel since last fall,” he said. “Jet fuel a year ago, we were paying average $2 a gallon and now average $4 to $5. I see it going up steadily.”
On Tuesday, President Joe Biden banned the import of Russian oil, coal and gas in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Carr hopes the ban will help ease fuel price jumps but he remains somewhat skeptical.
“Hopefully, part of the ban will open up domestic sources and give us relief on that,” Carr said. “But we will see how politics plays on that.”
Punta Gorda Airport’s aviation fuel prices are updated weekly at FlyPGD.com/General-Aviation/Aviation-Fuel-Prices.
